Apply code "PICKCR4MOM" to get a $111 drop from our December mention and the lowest price we could find for a refurb by $51. For further comparison, it's $960 under its original list price and the best deal we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Doubledexmacbooks via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Intel Core i5-2557M 1.7GHz Sandy Bridge dual-core CPU
- 13.3" 1440x900 (900p) display
- 4GB RAM; 128GB SSD
- MacOS 10.7 (Lion)
- Model: MC965LL/A
That's $50 under our mention from three weeks ago and the best price we've seen. It's also $100 less than Apple charges directly. Buy Now at Amazon
- Apple M1 Chip (8-core CPU, 7-core GPU)
- 13.3" 2560 x 1600 Retina display
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- Model: MGN63LL/A
Apply coupon code "PICKCR4MOM" to get a savings of $1,292 over buying a new one. That's a $72 drop from yesterday's mention. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by doubledexmacbooks via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 3rd-Gen. Intel Core i7-2677M 1.8GHz Sandy Bridge dual-core CPU
- 13.3" 1440x900 display
- 4GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- macOS X 10.15.3 (Catalina)
- Model: MD226LL/A
Save on iPhones, MacBooks, Apple Watches, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Select items are in open-box or refurbished condition. See product pages for warranty details.
- Pictured is the Used Unlocked Apple iPhone X 64GB GSM Smart Phone for $287.95 ($300+ for a refurb elsewhere)
Save on a large selection of men's and women's shoes, shirts, shorts, other activewear, and some athletic gear -- even a set of wrestling earguards. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by ASICS via eBay.
Shop over 5,000 shoes, tees, hoodies, and more. Kids' styles start at $7, women's as low as $8, and men's from $10. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured are the understated PUMA Men's Enzo 2 Training Shoes in Red for $30 (a low by $27).
- Sold by PUMA via eBay.
Save on a variety of certified refurbished power tools, from brands including DeWalt, Milwaukee, and Makita. Shop Now at eBay
- These certified refurbished items are backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb Milwaukee M12 Li-Ion 3/8" Drill/Driver for $42.49 (via "PICKRMOM", refurb low by $23).
That's a low by $50 and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- In Red
- blood oxygen sensor
- always-on Retina display
- workout tracking
- swimproof design
- Model: M00A3LL/A
Coupon code "10OFF8" drops it to $51 under the best price we could find for a refurb. Shop Now at Glyde
- A 90-day Glyde warranty applies.
New subscribers get 6 months free. That's a $60 savings Shop Now at Best Buy
- Instructions to redeem are emailed after purchase.
- A BestBuy.com account is required.
- 70 million ad-free songs
- download & play offline
- play your iTunes library
Coupon code "DNEWS023421" makes it the best price we could find for a refurb by $19. Buy Now at UntilGone
- A 90-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
- Intel Core i5-2415M 2.3GHz Sandy Bridge dual-core CPU
- 4GB RAM & 500GB HDD
- Mac OS X 10.7
- Model: MC815LL/A
