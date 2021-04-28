New
Certified Refurb Apple MacBook Air Sandy Bridge i5 13" Laptop (2011)
$339 $1,299
Apply code "PICKCR4MOM" to get a $111 drop from our December mention and the lowest price we could find for a refurb by $51. For further comparison, it's $960 under its original list price and the best deal we've seen. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Doubledexmacbooks via eBay.
  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
  • Intel Core i5-2557M 1.7GHz Sandy Bridge dual-core CPU
  • 13.3" 1440x900 (900p) display
  • 4GB RAM; 128GB SSD
  • MacOS 10.7 (Lion)
  • Model: MC965LL/A
  • Code "PICKCR4MOM"
  • Expires 5/3/2021
