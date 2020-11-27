New
B&H Photo Video · 59 mins ago
Apple MacBook Air M1 13.3" Laptop w/ 512GB SSD
$1,149 $1,249
free shipping

That's easily the best deal we've seen for this new M1 model equipped with a 512GB SSD — Apple and other stores are charging $100 more. It's a preorder without an estimated ship date, however. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Tips
  • It's available in Space Gray, Silver, or Gold.
Features
  • Apple M1 Chip (8-core CPU, 8-core GPU)
  • 13.3" 2560 x 1600 Retina display
  • 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD
  • Model: MGNA3LL/A
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 59 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Laptops B&H Photo Video Apple
13.3 inch SSD Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
B&H Photo Video 8% -- $1149 Buy Now