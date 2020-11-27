That's easily the best deal we've seen for this new M1 model equipped with a 512GB SSD — Apple and other stores are charging $100 more. It's a preorder without an estimated ship date, however. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- It's available in Space Gray, Silver, or Gold.
- Apple M1 Chip (8-core CPU, 8-core GPU)
- 13.3" 2560 x 1600 Retina display
- 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD
- Model: MGNA3LL/A
-
Published 59 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
That's $100 less than Apple and the best price we've seen for the new M1-equipped Air. It is a preorder, though, without an estimated ship date. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- It's available in Space Gray, Silver, or Gold.
- Apple M1 Chip (8-core CPU, 7-core GPU)
- 13.3" 2560 x 1600 Retina display
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- Model: MGN63LL/A
That's a $700 savings off list price. Buy Now at MegaMacs
- A 90-day MegaMacs warranty applies.
- Intel Core m5-7Y54 1.3GHz Skylake dual-core processor
- 12" 2304x1440 IPS LED-backlit Retina display
- 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- macOS
- Model: MNYJ2LL/A
That's a $50 drop from last week and $350 less than you'd pay for a factory-sealed model. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Quick Ship Electronics via eBay.
- A 1-year Quick Ship warranty is provided.
- 10th-Gen Intel Core i5 2.0GHz quad-core processor
- 13.3" 2560 x 1600 IPS retina display
- 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD
- 802.11ac wireless
- Model: MWP42LL/A
It's a savings of $280 and matches a deal from July as the best price we've seen.
Update: It's now available for in-store pickup only. Buy Now at Staples
- 10th-gen Intel Core i5-1035G1 Ice Lake 1.0GHz quad-core CPU
- 14" 1366x768 (768p) native resolution LCD
- 8GB RAM; 1TB 5,400 rpm Serial ATA HDD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 14-ce3064st
That's $100 under our mention from two weeks ago, $280 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at HP
- Get the 16GB Optane memory for free by clicking on "Customize & Buy" on the product page.
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i5-1035G1 1GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) LED display
- 12GB RAM & 256GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD + 16GB Intel Optane memory
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 7DF84AV_1
That's $478 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th Generation Intel Core i3-1115G4 3.0GHz Tiger Lake dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM; 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
It's $170 off and a very low price for a basic name-brand 16" laptop, especially one with Windows and a 1080p display. Buy Now at Staples
- Intel Pentium Gold 6405U 2.4GHz dual-core CPU
- 1920x1080 display
- 4GB RAM
- 1TB HD
- 802.11ac wireless
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: 81WB0002US
That's $30 under last week's mention and the best price we could find now by $31. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Apple M1 Chip 8-core CPU, 8-core GPU, and 16-core Neural engine
- 8GB unified RAM & 256GB SSD
- macOS
- Model: MGNR3LL/A
That's $80 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- Note that these won't ship for 1 to 2 months, but you can secure them at this price right now.
- Apple H1 headphone chip
- active noise cancellation
- transparency mode
- Model: MWP22AM/A
That's $19 under our previous mention and the best price we've seen. Most stores charge $329.
Update: It's now available for in-store pickup only. Buy Now at Best Buy
- A12 Bionic chip
- 10.2" Retina display
- support for Apple Pencil (1st generation) and Smart Keyboard
- Touch ID
- Model: MYL92LL/A
That's the lowest price we could find by $70. It's also the lowest price we've ever seen for a new, no-contract iPhone 7 32GB. Buy Now at Target
