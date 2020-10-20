That's $70 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Intel Core i3-1000NG4 Ice Lake 1.1GHz dual-core CPU
- 13.3" 2560x1600 Retina display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- macOS Catalina
- Model: MWTK2LL/A
Published 48 min ago
Popularity: 2/5
That's $50 under our mention from last month, and $201 under list price. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i7-1060NG7 1.2GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.3" 2560x1600 LED Retina display
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- macOS
- Model: Z0YJ-MWTJ235
That's the best price we could find by $201. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Intel Core i5-8210Y 1.6GHz Amber Lake dual-core CPU
- 13.3" 2560x1600 Retina display
- 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD
- Model: MVH62LL/A
That's $20 under our mention from two weeks ago and the best price we could find by $48. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by TekReplay via eBay.
- No warranty information is provided.
- Intel Core i5-5250U 1.6GHz Broadwell dual-core processor
- 11.6" 1366x768 (720p) LED display
- 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD
- OS X 10.10 (Yosemite)
- Model: MJVM2LL/A
It's $100 under our mention of an open-box unit two weeks ago and $150 under the best price we could find for a factory-sealed unit. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Quick Ship Electronics via eBay.
- This item is essentially new, but may not ship in original retail packaging
- A 1-year Quick Ship Electronics warranty applies.
- Intel 10th-Gen. Core i5 1.1GHz quad-core processor
- 13.3" 2560x1600 Retina display
- 8GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Model: MVH52LL/A
It's the lowest price we could find by $53. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- compatible w/ Osmo & Osmo+
- lets you switch to handheld use
- hook-&-loop length adjustable
- Model: CP.ZM.000464
Save up to $50 off several recently released Apple Watch 6 models. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
- A variety of size and band color options are available (Space Gray pictured).
It's the best price we could find by $100. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- prints, copies, scans, and faxes
- up to 30ppm printing speed
- 600x600 dpi print resolution
- Model: 2925C006
Save on Macbooks, iPads, Apple Watches, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
Save on over 20 models. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- A 90-day Woot warranty applies.
Other than $15 off Amazon, this is the only discount we could find on this just-released Apple Watch Series 6 smartwatch. Shop Now at Verizon Wireless
- Available in several colors (Blue Aluminum pictured).
- Add an Apple Watch to your cart with monthly device payments or full retail price.
- Trade in an Apple Watch Series 3, Galaxy Watch, Gear S3/S2, or Galaxy Watch Active/Active 2.
- Get up to $100 credited to your account over 24 months.
That's the best price we could find by $4. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by emb-phones via eBay.
- Available in Rose Gold.
- charges and syncs iPhone
- audio line-out port
- includes male and female Lightning Connectors
- Model: MNN62AM/A
That's $30 less than Apple's direct price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in several colors (Gold pictured).
- The 128GB version is also available for $395 ($34 less than Apple).
- A12 Bionic chip
- 10.2" Retina display
- support for Apple Pencil (1st generation) and Smart Keyboard
- Touch ID
- Model: MYL92LL/A
