B&H Photo Video
Apple MacBook Air Ice Lake i3 13.3" Laptop (Early 2020)
$900 $999
free shipping

  • Available in Space Gray.
Features
  • Intel Core i3-1000NG4 Ice Lake 1.1GHz dual-core CPU
  • 13.3" 2560x1600 Retina display
  • 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
  • macOS Catalina
  • Model: MWTJ2LL/A
  • Published 1 hr ago
Buy Now