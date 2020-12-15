New
Certified Refurb Apple MacBook Air 4th-Gen. i5 13" Laptop
$552 $1,299
Apply coupon code "PURCHASECR15" to save at least $3 for a refurb model, yet most charge $700 or more for a refurb. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by alpha_tech_store via eBay.
  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
  • Intel Core i5-4250U 1.3GHz Haswell dual-core processor
  • 13.3" 1440x900 LED-backlit LCD
  • 4GB RAM, 256GB SSD
  • 2 USB, Bluetooth
  • Mac OS 10.15
  • Model: MD761LL/A
  • Code "PURCHASECR15"
  • Expires 12/19/2020
