Apply coupon code "PURCHASECR15" to save at least $3 for a refurb model, yet most charge $700 or more for a refurb. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by alpha_tech_store via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Intel Core i5-4250U 1.3GHz Haswell dual-core processor
- 13.3" 1440x900 LED-backlit LCD
- 4GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- 2 USB, Bluetooth
- Mac OS 10.15
- Model: MD761LL/A
You'd pay $199 more for a refurbished model from other sellers. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Tekreplay via eBay.
- A 60-day Tekreplay warranty applies.
- 6th-gen Intel Core i5-6267U Skylake 2.0GHz dual-core CPU
- 13.3" 2560x1600 Retina display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- macOS
- Model: MLUQ2LL/A
That's $10 under mention from last month, $160 off list, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- in Silver.
- Sold by alldayzip via eBay
- 10th-generation Intel Core i5-1035G4 1.1GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.3" 2560x1600 retina IPS display
- 8GB & 256GB PCIe SSD
- Mac OS
- 2 x Thunderbolt 3 ports
- WiFi 5 (802.11ac)
It's $500 under list and the best price we could find for this model by $300. Buy Now at eBay
- 10th-Gen Intel Core i5 2.0GHz quad-core processor
- 13.3" 2560 x 1600 IPS retina display
- 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD
- 802.11ac wireless
- Model: MWP42LL/A
Save $260 off list price. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i7-1065G7 1.30GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS LCD
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 81VW00FTUS
That's $70 under our mention from last month, $210 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at HP
- 2nd-gen. AMD Ryzen 5 3500U 2.1GHz quad-core CPU
- 17.3" 1600x900 LCD display
- 12GB RAM and 256GB NVMe M.2 SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 5NV50AV_1
Save on these warrantied refurbs from Apple, Dell, Acer, Lenovo, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- These are certified refurbished items backed by 2-year warranties from Allstate.
- Pictured is the certified refurbished Acer Nitro 5 Coffee Lake i7 15.6" Gaming Laptop w/ 6GB GPU for $899.99 ($95 less than new).
Shop 36 models, with prices starting from $999.99. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Razer via eBay.
- A 2-year Allstate warranty applies.
It's $12 less than what USPS charges for 100 stamps. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Shopozzy via eBay.
That's $72 under the lowest price we could find for this quantity and weight of silver bars elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by APMEX via eBay.
- .999 fine silver
Huge discounts abound in this sale. Choose from brands like Apple, Samsung, LG, Motorola, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by various 3rd-party sellers via eBay.
That's $53 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Perfume Empire via eBay
Save on a variety of Apple devices including laptops, tablets, watches, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
- Pictured is the Apple iPad Pro 12.9" 64GB Tablet for $799 ($270 low).
Using the steps detailed below, you can save over $1,000 on a new iPhone 11 Pro Max, whether paying monthly or upfront. Shop Now at Verizon Wireless
- Save $350 with Above, Beyond, Do, Play, or Get Unlimited plans.
- Get up to $850 off with eligible trade in.
- After checkout, apply code "FALLSWITCH250" to get a free $250 Verizon e-Gift Card.
- You'll receive a text message within two weeks of ordering with a unique barcode to get Verizon Stream TV for free.
- You'll also receive an email within two weeks of ordering with a unique link to get Marvel’s Avengers Game for free.
- The $20 online activation fee is half what you'd normally pay.
That's the best we've seen and a current low by $30. (We saw it for $270 in last week's mention.) Buy Now at Amazon
- In Space Gray Aluminum Case with Black Sport Band.
- up to 18 hours battery life
- 32GB storage
- watchOS 6
- Model: MYDT2LL/A
Grab iPhones from $65, keyboards from $69, Apple Watches from $120, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- While the banner says up to 50% off, we saw higher within the sale.
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|57%
|--
|$552
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register