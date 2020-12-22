That's a $200 drop since our October mention, $401 off list, and the lowest we could find. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 10th-Gen. Intel i7-1060NG7 1.2GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.3" 2560x1600 LED Retina display
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- macOS
- Model: Z0YJ-MWTJ235
That's $50 under last week's mention and $150 under the lowest price we could find for a new-in-box laptop. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Quickshipelectronics via eBay.
- Intel Core i5-8257U 1.4GHz Coffee Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.3" 2560x1600 Retina display
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- USB-C Thunderbolt 3, DisplayPort, HDMI
- MacOS 10.15 (Catalina)
- Model: MXK32LL/A
It's seven years old, but it's also over $1,000 off list, so you choose your battles. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Alpha Tech Store via eBay.
- Intel Core I5-3230M 2.6GHz Ivy Bridge dual-core CPU
- 13.3" 2560x1600 Retina display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Mac OS 10.15 (Catalina)
- Model: ME662LL/A
Save on a variety of Apple devices including laptops, tablets, watches, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
- Pictured is the Apple iPad Pro 11" 256GB Tablet for $829 ($121 low).
Save on photo equipment, audio gear, camera bags, software, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
That's the lowest price we could find by $31. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Apple M1 Chip 8-core CPU, 8-core GPU, and 16-core Neural engine
- 8GB unified RAM & 256GB SSD
- macOS
- Model: MGNR3LL/A
That's the best price we could find by $20. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- in Frosted Silver
- Snapdragon 855 Plus + Octa-Core CPU
- 6.55" 2400x1080 AMOLED Touchscreen
- 48MP, 12MP, & 16MP triple rear cameras & 16MP selfie camera
- 8GB RAM & 128GB storage
- Android 10 + Oxygen OS
- Model: 5011101148
Grab iPhones from $65, keyboards from $69, Apple Watches from $120, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- While the banner says up to 50% off, we saw higher within the sale.
You'd pay $20 more direct from the brand. Buy Now at Best Buy
- In several colors (Anchor Gray pictured).
- It's compatible for the Apple 38mm Watch, and Apple 40mm Watch
- Model: MWTQ2AM/A
It's $15 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by emb-phones via eBay
- charges and syncs iPhone
- audio line-out port
- includes male and female Lightning Connectors
- Model: MNN62AM/A
It's a buck under our mention from last week and the lowest price we could find by $12. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Buyspry via eBay.
- 3.5mm audio jacks (not a Lightning connector)
- storage case
- Model: MNHF2AM/A
