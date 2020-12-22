New
Apple MacBook Air 10th-Gen. Ice Lake i7 13.3" Laptop (2020)
$999 $1,400
That's a $200 drop since our October mention, $401 off list, and the lowest we could find. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

  • 10th-Gen. Intel i7-1060NG7 1.2GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
  • 13.3" 2560x1600 LED Retina display
  • 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
  • macOS
  • Model: Z0YJ-MWTJ235
