eBay · 1 hr ago
Open-Box Apple MacBook Air 10th-Gen. i5 13.3" Laptop
$849 $1,299
free shipping

It's $450 under list price. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Quick Ship Electronics via eBay.
  • 10th Generation Intel Core i5 1.1GHz quad-core CPU
  • 13.3" 2560x1600 Retina IPS display
  • 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD
  • Mac OS 10.15 (Catalina)
  • Model: MVH22LL/A
