Apple MacBook Air 10th-Gen i5 13.3" Laptop w/ 512GB SSD (2020)
$1,249 $1,499
It's $250 off the list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

  • Available in Silver.
  • 10th-gen Intel Core i5-1035G4 1.1GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
  • 13.3" 2560x1600 Retina IPS display
  • 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD
  • macOS
  • Model: Z0YK-MWTK230
Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
B&H Photo Video 16% -- $1249 Buy Now