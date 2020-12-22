It's $250 off the list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Available in Silver.
- 10th-gen Intel Core i5-1035G4 1.1GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.3" 2560x1600 Retina IPS display
- 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- macOS
- Model: Z0YK-MWTK230
It's $500 under list price and sold out at most other stores currently. Buy Now at eBay
- In Space Gray.
- Sold by quickshipelectronics via eBay.
- A 1-year warranty applies but it is unclear who backs it.
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i7-1060NG7 1.2GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.3" 2560x1600 LED Retina display
- 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- macOS
- Model: Z0YJ1LL/A
That's the best price we could find by $121. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- In several colors (Space Gray pictured)
- 10th-generation Intel Core i5-1035G4 1.1GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.3" 2560x1600 retina IPS display
- 8GB & 256GB PCIe SSD
- 2 x Thunderbolt 3 ports
- WiFi 5 (802.11ac)
- Mac OS
- Model: Z0YJ-MWTJ28
That's tied with last week's mention as the lowest price we've seen. It's the best deal today by $451. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 13.3" 2560x1600 Retina display
- Intel Core i5 1.6GHz dual-core processor
- 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD
- Model: MVH62LL/A
Save on a variety of Apple devices including laptops, tablets, watches, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
- Pictured is the Apple iPad Pro 11" 256GB Tablet for $829 ($121 low).
Save on photo equipment, audio gear, camera bags, software, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
That's the best price we could find by $20. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- in Frosted Silver
- Snapdragon 855 Plus + Octa-Core CPU
- 6.55" 2400x1080 AMOLED Touchscreen
- 48MP, 12MP, & 16MP triple rear cameras & 16MP selfie camera
- 8GB RAM & 128GB storage
- Android 10 + Oxygen OS
- Model: 5011101148
Save on digital cameras, mirrorless cameras, lenses, and camcorders. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
- Pictured is the Panasonic Lumix DMC-G85 Mirrorless Micro Four Thirds Digital Camera with 12-60mm Lens for $697.99 ($300 off).
Grab iPhones from $65, keyboards from $69, Apple Watches from $120, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- While the banner says up to 50% off, we saw higher within the sale.
You'd pay $20 more direct from the brand. Buy Now at Best Buy
- In several colors (Anchor Gray pictured).
- It's compatible for the Apple 38mm Watch, and Apple 40mm Watch
- Model: MWTQ2AM/A
It's $15 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by emb-phones via eBay
- charges and syncs iPhone
- audio line-out port
- includes male and female Lightning Connectors
- Model: MNN62AM/A
That's the lowest price we could find by $31. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Apple M1 Chip 8-core CPU, 8-core GPU, and 16-core Neural engine
- 8GB unified RAM & 256GB SSD
- macOS
- Model: MGNR3LL/A
