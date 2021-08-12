Apple MacBook Air 10th-Gen. i3 13.3" Laptop (Early 2020) for $829

That's $121 less than you'd pay for a new one elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- In Silver.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by doubledexmacbooks via eBay.
- Intel Core i3-1000NG4 Ice Lake 1.1GHz dual-core CPU
- 13.3" 2560x1600 Retina display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- macOS Catalina
- Model: MWTK2LL/A
Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 2/5
Log in and sign up for Student Deals (free for anyone to join, link below) for the best price we could find by $99. Buy Now at Best Buy
- Be sure to log in to your My Best Buy Account, and sign up for Student Deals (related offer below). Afterwards, you should be able to clip an on-page coupon for the MacBook Air.
- Apple M1 3.2GHz 8-Core Chip (7-core GPU)
- 13.3" 2560x1600 Retina display
- 8GB RAM; 256GB SSD
- macOS 11.0.1 (Big Sur)
- Model: MGN63LL/A
After the price drops $5 in cart, it's at least $35 less than you'd pay for a factory sealed unit. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by QuickShip Electronics via eBay.
- Apple M1 3.2GHz 8-Core Chip (7-core GPU)
- 13.3" 2560x1600 Retina display
- 8GB RAM; 256GB SSD
- macOS 11.0.1 (Big Sur)
- Model: MGN63LL/A
Log in and sign up for Student Deals (free for anyone to join, link below) for maximum savings on a range of Chomebooks, Laptops, Surface and Apple devices with discounts of up to $300 off. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Be sure to log in to your My Best Buy Account, and sign up for Student Deals (related offer below). Afterwards, you should be able to clip an on-page coupon for eligible products like here.
- Additionally, you can apply the Student Deal offer in cart, like here.
- Pictured is the Apple MacBook Air M1 13.3" Laptop w/ 256GB SSD (2020) for $750 with Student discount (low by $150).
You'd pay at least $31 more at other retailers. Buy Now at SideDeal
- It's cheaper to opt for the $4.99 membership (you can cancel at any time) to bag free shipping than to pay the $9.99 flat shipping fee.
- Available in Blue. (Select the color in cart.)
- Rubberized feet
- Precision cutouts for full access to ports, lights and buttons
- Ventilation to avoid overheating
That's $169 off list and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Spreetail via eBay.
- includes 2 solid side walls, 1 back wall, 1 front wall with dual zippers, and a roll-up door
- Model: CVAN12000211050
Save on a wide variety of ASICS footwear and apparel, plus take take an extra 20% off purchases of $25 or more with coupon code "SAVE20FORBTS". Shop Now at eBay
- The coupon can be used a maximum of two times per user with a $100 maximum discount.
- Pictured is the ASICS Men's GEL-Venture 7 Running Shoe for $51.96 after coupon (low by $3).
It's $85 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by hypermicrosystems via eBay
- 4.3" touchscreen
- wall mount
- voice control via Alexa
That's a buck less than you'd pay at Amazon Buy Now at eBay
- It's sold by Spreetail via eBay
- measures 34" x 4" x 48"
- weighs 39-oz.
That's a $61 low and the best price we've ever seen. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Mac2Mall via eBay.
- A 30-Day Mac2Mall warranty is provided.
- 4th Gen Intel Core i7 Haswell 2.2GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.4" 2880x1800 Retina IPS display
- 16GB RAM; 256GB SSD
- MacOS
- Model: MGXA2LL/A
- UPC: 099651935113
That's the lowest price we could find by $17. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Black.
- Sold by The Connection 13 via eBay.
- European leather
- compatible with iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max
- Model: MHLT3ZM/A
That's the best deal we could find for a refurb by $35. Buy Now at eBay
- A 60-day warranty applies, although it's not clear who backs it.
- Sold by BigDeals via eBay.
You'll pay at least $100 more for a new model. Buy Now at Walmart
- In Space Grey.
- A14 Bionic chip with Neural Engine
- 10.9" 2360x1640 Liquid Retina display
- 12MP rear camera, 7MP front camera
- USB-C connector
- compatible with Magic Keyboard & Apple Pencil
- Model: MYFM2LL/A
