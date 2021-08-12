Apple MacBook Air 10th-Gen. i3 13.3" Laptop (Early 2020) for $829
New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Certified Refurb Apple MacBook Air 10th-Gen. i3 13.3" Laptop (Early 2020)
$829 $999
free shipping

That's $121 less than you'd pay for a new one elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • In Silver.
  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
  • Sold by doubledexmacbooks via eBay.
Features
  • Intel Core i3-1000NG4 Ice Lake 1.1GHz dual-core CPU
  • 13.3" 2560x1600 Retina display
  • 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
  • macOS Catalina
  • Model: MWTK2LL/A
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals MacBook Air eBay Apple
Refurbished Core i3 13.3 inch Mac Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 17% $749 (exp 4 mos ago) $829 Buy Now
Costco   $700 (exp 7 mos ago) -- Check Price
Best Buy   $750 (exp 8 mos ago) -- Check Price
B&H Photo Video   $799 (exp 7 mos ago) -- Check Price
Amazon   $899 (exp 1 yr ago) -- Check Price