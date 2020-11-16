New
Apple MacBook Air 10th-Gen. i3 13.3" Laptop (2020)
$869 $1,400
  • In Silver
Features
  • 10th-generation Intel Core i5-1035G4 1.1GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
  • 13.3" 2560x1600 retina IPS display
  • 8GB & 256GB PCIe SSD
  • Mac OS
  • 2 x Thunderbolt 3 ports
  • Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac)
  • Model: MVFJ2B/A
