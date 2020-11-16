It's $531 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- In Silver
- 10th-generation Intel Core i5-1035G4 1.1GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.3" 2560x1600 retina IPS display
- 8GB & 256GB PCIe SSD
- Mac OS
- 2 x Thunderbolt 3 ports
- Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac)
- Model: MVFJ2B/A
Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 4/5
This difficult to find model is $51 less than a sealed unit costs elsewhere.
- Sold by Quick Ship Electronics via eBay.
- A 1-year Quick Ship warranty applies.
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i5-1035G1 1GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED display
- 8GB RAM, 256GB NVMe SSD
- Mac OS
- Model: Z0YJ0LL/A
That's the best price we could find by $25, although many 3rd party sellers charge $100+ more.
- Sold by tekreplay via eBay.
- A 60-day tekreplay warranty is included.
- Intel Core i5-5250U 1.6GHz Broadwell dual-core processor
- 13.3" 1440x900 LED display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- OS X El Capitan
- Model: MMGG2LL/A
That's $199 off and the best price we could find.
- A 90-day MegaMacs warranty applies.
- Intel Core i7-5650U 2.2GHz Broadwell dual-core CPU
- 13.3" 1440x900 LCD
- 8GB RAM & 512GB flash storage
- macOS 10.11 or greater
- Model: MMM62LL/A
That's $70 off list and the lowest price we could find for this B&H exclusive build.
- 10th-gen Intel Core I5-1030NG7 1.1GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.3" 2560x1600 (1600p) native resolution Retina IPS display
- 16GB RAM; 256GB PCIe SSD
- macOS X 10.15.3 (Catalina)
- Model: Z0YJ-MWTJ29
Huge discounts abound in this sale. Choose from brands like Apple, Samsung, LG, Motorola, and more.
- Sold by various 3rd-party sellers via eBay.
It's $116 under list and the best price we could find.
- Sold by Snow Joe & Sun Joe via eBay.
- 14-amp motor
- airspeeds up to 165 mph
- 8-gallon bag capacity
- Model: SBJ803E-SJB-RM
Save on up to 27 items, with prices starting from $45.
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
Pictured is the Refurb Milwaukee M12 Li-Ion 3/8" Drill/Driver for $49.99 (low by $5).
Save on an array of small appliances including coffee makers, air fryers, noodle makers, and more.
- These are sold by HouseholdGear via eBay.
Save on over 20 models.
- A 90-day Woot warranty applies.
- A 90-day Woot warranty applies.
Other than $15 off Amazon, this is the only discount we could find on this just-released Apple Watch Series 6 smartwatch. Shop Now at Verizon Wireless
- Available in several colors (Blue Aluminum pictured).
- Add an Apple Watch to your cart with monthly device payments or full retail price.
- Trade in an Apple Watch Series 3, Galaxy Watch, Gear S3/S2, or Galaxy Watch Active/Active 2.
- Get up to $100 credited to your account over 24 months.
Apply coupon code "20PERCENTOFF" for the lowest price we could find by $12. Buy Now at Best Buy
- The coupon can be applied on the payment page during checkout.
- Available in several colors (Baltic Blue pictured).
- European leather
- compatible with iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max
- Model: MHLQ3ZM/A
Open a new line and trade in your old device for up to $550 off. Plus, you'll save up to $250 when you switch and activate on a new smartphone line of service with Above, Beyond, Do, Play or Get Unlimited plans. Also, online orders get $20 off the $40 activation fee. Shop Now at Verizon Wireless
- The trade-in credit will apply over 24 months.
- You'll also get Verizon Stream TV and the Marvel Avengers Game when you activate a new line.
- Available in several colors (Blue pictured).
- This item is expected to ship by October 30, 2020.
