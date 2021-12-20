That's $27 under the lowest price we could find for a sealed-in-box new unit. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by celfeee via eBay.
- No warranty information is available, although the seller does offer a 30-day return policy.
- compatible with select iPhone, iPad, and iPod models
- Model: MD826AM/A
It's the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now at Amazon
- Visit the product page for a full list of compatible Apple devices.
- magnetic alignment
- Model: MHXH3AM/A
It's the lowest price we could find by $29.
Note: This item is currently on backorder, but can still be ordered at this price for delivery when available. Buy Now at Best Buy
- foldable
- charges two devices simultaneously
- compatible with Qi-certified devices
- Model: MHXF3AM/A
It's $30 under list price. Buy Now at L.A. Computer Company
- compatible with iPhone 8 thru iPhone 13/13 Pro, all Apple watch models, and all AirPods wireless charging cases
Apply code "YC55" to save $5 and get the best price we could find. Buy Now at LightInTheBox
- Shipping insurance is added at checkout, but can be removed. It is not included in this price.
- for car, office, or home
- adhesive backing
- Model: C55
Apply coupon code "FF8JEF94" for a savings of $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by xingluomaoyi via Amazon.
- foldable
- adjustable height & angle
- compatible with all 4-8" smartphones & most tablets w/ cases
Apply coupon code "1000EP500" for a savings of $1,000. Buy Now at bluettipower.com
- app control
- touch display
- Model: EP500
Coupon code "5UPYU8YE" takes an extra 50% off for the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- Ships from the seller and may take up to eight weeks to arrive.
- Sold by Xinjidaichuang via Amazon.
- nonslip silicone backing and base
- adjustable angle
- collapsible
Save on knife block sets, steak knives, carving sets, bakeware, small appliances, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Henckels International Statement 20-Piece Self-Sharpening Knife Set w/ Block for $239.95 ($588 off).
- Shipping is $5.99, but orders of $25 or more receive free shipping.
- Sold by Zwilling Henckels via eBay.
That's $82 under list and tied as the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Upstore via eBay.
- Message the store with your preference of Dell or HP; exact models and specifications vary.
- two 19" LCD monitors
- WiFi adapter
- keyboard/mouse
- Windows 10
Discounts on over 200 items to update cabinet and drawer storage. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Rev-A-Shelf 5WB2-0922CR-1 9" x 22" 2-Tier Cabinet Pull Out Wire Basket for $94.99
- Sold by several vendors via eBay.
That's the best price we could find by $23. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by botach via eBay
That's $10 under last week's mention, $40 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- adaptive EQ
- contoured design
- up to 6-hours listening time per full charge (up to 30-hours w/ charging case)
- quick access to "Hey Siri"
- Model: MME73AM/A
That's half of what you'd pay at a local craft store. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in several colors at this price (Yellow Flame pictured).
- non-toxic and water-based formula
- suited for a variety of surfaces such as wood, paper, canvas, styrofoam, paper mache, and much more
- Model: 21474
That is the lowest price we could find by $30. Buy Now at Sam's Club
- Available in Cherry and Starlight Sport Band at this price.
- Non-members pay a 10% handling fee.
- Shipping varies by ZIP, but starts at around $4.
- crack-resistant front crystal
- IP6X dust resistance and swim proof
- always-on Retina display
- measures blood oxygen level
- takes ECG
- mindfulness and sleep apps
- Model: MKJD3LL/A
Most of the major retailers charge at least $170. Buy Now at Amazon
- no charging or pairing required
- protects the front and back
- full-size keyboard
- created/compatible for 3rd-Generation 11" iPad Pro
- Model: MXNK2LL/A
