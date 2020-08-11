It's the lowest price we could find by $79. Buy Now at Best Buy
- Available in White or Space Gray.
- woofer
- 6 microphones
- Apple Music integration
- beam-forming 7-speaker tweeter array
- Model: MQHV2LL/A


That's the best price we could find by $70. Buy Now
- tri-band WiFi
- up to 2,000 sq. ft. coverage
- 63Hz to 20KHz frequency response
- 2 Gigabit Ethernet ports
- built-in Alexa
- Model: RBS40V-200
Save nearly 30%, provided you score the invitation. Buy Now at Amazon
- You have to request an invitation to preorder as quantities are limited. Not all requests will be granted.
- protects privacy via an action button that wakes up Alexa
- pairs with compatible smartphones via Alexa app
- connects your top contact with speed dial
- scratch- and water-resistant
- all-day battery
That's the lowest price we could find by $15. Buy Now at P.C. Richard and Son
- voice-activated speaker powered by Amazon Alexa
- built-in microphone array
- far-field voice recognition
- 360° sound and responsive lighting
- Model: HKALLUREBLKAM
That's a savings of $50, and it's priceless to connect to your loved ones again. Shop Now at Portal from Facebook
- Scroll down to the section "Find the Portal that's right for you," and you'll see the offer underneath it.
Save on iPhones, iPads, Apple Watches, Macbooks and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
Save on TVs, refrigerators, ovens, dishwashers, microwaves, washers, and dryers. Shop Now at Best Buy
- They're essentially new but may not arrive in original packaging.
Save on over 220 models, with prices starting from $70. Shop Now at Best Buy
- No warranty information is given.
Students of all ages can get exclusive pricing on laptops, MacBooks, tablets, TVs, headphones, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Sign in or create a My Best Buy account and then sign up for Student Deals. Once enrolled, your Student Deals will appear on your Member Offers page.
- All students of all ages qualify for these deals, and all you have to do to get them is to sign up.
The monthly plan saves $350 which is 50% off the list price. Outside the cost of the wireless plan, other providers are charging around $21.63/month. Buy Now at AT&T Mobility
- Requires 0% APR installment agreement with 30 monthly device payments.
- Eligible for customers w/ select unlimited wireless plans and new line.
- You'll receive this discount via bill credits, which start within 3 bills. (You'll receive catch-up credits once bill credits start.)
- The $30 activation fee is waived for online orders.
- Available in several colors.
- 64GB for $11.67/mo.
- 128GB for $13.33/mo.
- 256GB for $16.67/mo.
That's at least $89 less than Apple direct charges and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Available several colors (Space Gray pictured).
- A 90-day warranty is provided, but it is unclear who backs it.
- Sold by Cellfeee via eBay.
At the Apple Education Store, qualified buyers can get the iPad Air with AirPods for $129 under the best price we could find for them elsewhere. Buy Now at Apple
- Add the AirPods for free in-cart.
- Alternatively, you can choose the version with a wireless case for $40 or the AirPods Pro for $90.
It's $200 under list price. Buy Now at Costco
- 10th-Gen. Intel i7-1060NG7 1.2GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.3" 2560 x 1600 LED Retina display
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- fingerprint reader
- macOS Catalina
- Model: ZOYJ1LL/A
