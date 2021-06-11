Apple HomePod Mini Smart Speaker for $90

That's $5 under the lowest price we could find for a unit in a sealed retail box. Buy Now at eBay
- A 1-year Quick Ship warranty applies.
- Sold by Quick Ship Electronics via eBay.
- This open-box item may be slightly distressed, but includes the original accessories.
- 360° sound
- 4 microphones
- smart home controls
- Apple S5 chip
- Model: MY5G2LL/A
Published 54 min ago
Popularity: 3/5
That's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Sam's Club
- Non-members pay a 10% handling fee.
- Available in White or Black.
- 360° sound
- 4 microphones
- smart home controls
- Apple S5 chip
- Model: MY5H2LL/A
That's $150 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- This discount appears at checkout.
- The 2nd-Generation Amazon Echo Show 5 will be released on June 9.
- The new Amazon Echo Show 5 features a 2MP camera (up from 1MP on the previous generation).
That's a savings of $40 off list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- first Echo Show to have a built-in camera shutter for improved privacy
- 5.5" 960x480 touchscreen LCD
- 1.65" 4-watt full-range speaker
- 802.11ac wireless and Bluetooth 4.2
You'd pay $10 more elsewhere for it new. Buy Now at Amazon
- In several colors (Charcoal pictured)
- It's backed by a 1-year warranty.
- pairs with compatible Fire TV devices
- Alexa enabled
- Dolby audio
- built-in hub
- mic off button
That's $21 under our February mention of this refurb, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by VIP Outlet with a 90-day VIP Outlet warranty.
- 12MP/2.7K quad HD 3-axis gimbal camera
- stream HD video from up to 2.5 miles
- up to 30 minutes flight time
- 30° maximum tilt
- Model: CPMA0000012001
Save on Android phones, tablets, smart watches, cell phone cases, laptops, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Microsoft Store via eBay.
- Pictured is the Unlocked Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 5G 256G Android Smartphone for $1,489 ($51 off).
That's the best price we've ever seen, and a low now by $25. Buy Now at eBay
- In several colors (Black pictured).
- Sold by PUMA via eBay.
After the in-cart discount, that's $7 less than you'd pay for a 5-pack elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Hanes via eBay.
- In Black/Grey.
That's the best price we could find by $9. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- A 90-Day Woot warranty is provided.
- Intel Core i5-3210M 2.5GHz dual-core CPU
- 4GB RAM; 500GB storage
- MacOS
- Model: MD387LL/A
That's the best price we've ever seen, and a current low by $70. Buy Now at Costco
- Apple M1 Chip 8-core CPU, 8-core GPU, and 16-core Neural engine
- 8GB unified RAM & 256GB SSD
- macOS 11.0 (Big Sur)
- Model: MGNR3LL/A
Apply coupon code "25OFFX" to drop these 64GB models to as low as
$245, which is $84 under the lowest price we could find for a refurbished model elsewhere.
- A 90-day Glyde warranty applies.
You'd pay at least $79 elsewhere, although most stores charge $700. It's also the best price we've seen for a new model. Buy Now at Amazon
- Add to cart to see the discount.
- Apple M1 Chip 8-core CPU, 8-core GPU, and 16-core Neural engine
- 8GB unified RAM & 256GB SSD
- macOS 11.0 (Big Sur)
- Model: MGNR3LL/A
