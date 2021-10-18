Apply coupon code "SAVESPOOKY15" to make it the best we've seen for this generation, and it costs $999 or more elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by vipoutlet via eBay.
- M1 8-core chip with 8-core GPU and neural engine
- 12.9" liquid Retina XDR display
- 12MP wide and 10MP ultra wide camera; 12MP front camera
- Model: MHNF3LL/A
That's the lowest price we could find by $75. Buy Now at Adorama
- It's currently not in stock, but you can get it at this price today and it will ship when available.
- Available in Purple at this price.
- 8.3" liquid Retina display
- A15 Bionic chip with Neural Engine
- touch ID
- 12MP back camera; 12MP front camera
- Model: MK7R3LL/A
That's $100 off list and a $50 low today. Buy Now at Walmart
- Apple M1 3.8GHz 8-core CPU
- 12.9" Liquid Retina XDR display
- WiFi 6
- iPadOS 14.4
- Model: MHNG3LL/A
That's $11 under our July mention, $110 off list, and the best price we could find. Most sellers, for example Walmart, charge $696 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Green.
- Retina display
- A14 Bionic chip with Neural Engine
- Touch ID
- 12 MP back camera; 7 MP front camera
- Model: MYFT2LL/A
That's $50 less than a sealed unit costs elsewhere.
Update: The price now drops to $794 in-cart. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Quickship Electronics via eBay.
- A 1-year Quickship warranty applies.
- In Space Grey.
- Apple M1 8-Core CPU
- 11" 2388x1668 Retina touchscreen
- 12MP front facing camera and 12MP rear facing camera
- Model: MHQU3LL/A
Save on iPhones, MacBooks, smartwatches, iPads, and accessories. Shop Now at eBay
Add to cart to see this price drop, which is $106 less than a sealed unit costs from other retailers. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Quickship Electronics via eBay.
- A 1-year Quickship warranty applies.
- In Space Grey.
- Apple M1 8-Core CPU
- 12.9" 2732 x 2048 resolution
- 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- 10MP Rear ultra wide camera, 12MP rear wide camera
- Model: MHNK3LL/A
Apply coupon code "SAVESPOOKY15" for extra savings on home goods, fashion, tech, jewelry, and more. (Some exclusions apply.) Shop Now at eBay
- A $25 minimum purchase is required to redeem the coupon. $500 maximum discount, with up to 2 redemptions per user.
- Most items will get free shipping. Check individual product pages for more information.
Apply coupon code "SAVESPOOKY15" to save an extra 15% off luxury Dyson items, from hairdryers, to multi-purpose hair tools, vacuums, air purifiers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Dyson via eBay.
Save on a range of new and refurbished iPhones, Samsung Galaxy models, LGs, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Refurb Apple iPhone XS Max 64GB GSM Phone for $414.95 (low by $27).
- Sold by various sellers via eBay.
That's a savings of $58 off list price.
Update: The price is now $236.86. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by coinexchange267 via eBay
Take up to half off new and open-box Apple Watches, Macbooks, iPads, iPhones, accessories, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Apple Watch 6 44mm GPS Smartwatch for $461.61 ($116. off).
- See individual product pages for warranty details on open-box items.
- Sold by various third-party eBay sellers.
That's a savings of 50% off, and the best price we could find by $17. Buy Now at Verizon
- built-in magnets
It's $550 under list when new and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- No OS is provided.
- A 100-day Dell warranty applies.
- Intel Core i5-5350U 1.8GHz Broadwell dual-core processor
- 13.3" 1440x900 LED display
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
That's $5 under our August mention, and $5 less than a refurb model costs at other major stores. Alternatively, the refurb 32GB model costs $99.99. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by BigDeals via eBay.
- A 60-day warranty applies, although it's not clear who backs it.
- In Black or White.
It's $100 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- M1 8-core chip with 8-core GPU and neural engine
- 12.9" liquid Retina XDR display
- 12MP wide and 10MP ultra wide camera; 12MP front camera
- Model: MHNF3LL/A
