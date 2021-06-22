5th-Gen. Apple TV 4K 64GB Streaming Media Player for $150 for members
Costco · 42 mins ago
5th-Gen. Apple TV 4K 64GB Streaming Media Player
$150 for members $200
free shipping

It's $20 under our mention from May and the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now at Costco

Features
  • Apple A10X Fusion 3-core processor
  • 3GB RAM and 64GB storage
  • support for 4K HDR content (HDR10 and Dolby Vision)
  • 802.11ac wireless, Bluetooth 5.0, and Gigabit Ethernet
  • HDMI
  • tvOS 11
  • Siri remote
  • Model: MP7P2LL/A
  • Expires 6/25/2021
