New
eBay · 42 mins ago
Open-Box 4th-Gen. Apple iPad Air 10.9" 64GB WiFi Tablet (2020)
$499 $599
free shipping

I's $55 under our mention of a new one from 3 days ago and the lowest price we've seen for it in any condition. You'd pay around $550 for a new one. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • In Space Gray.
  • Sold by Quick Ship Electronics via eBay.
Features
  • A14 Bionic chip with Neural Engine
  • 10.9" 2360x1640 Liquid Retina display
  • 12MP rear camera, 7MP front camera
  • USB-C connector
  • compatible with Magic Keyboard & Apple Pencil
  • Model: MYFM2LL/A
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 42 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals iPads eBay Apple
Open-Box Air 64GB Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

More Offers
Amazon · 3 mos ago
4th-Gen. Apple iPad Air 10.9" 64GB WiFi Tablet (2020)
$559 $599
free shipping

It's $40 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon

Features
  • A14 Bionic chip with Neural Engine
  • 10.9" 2360x1640 Liquid Retina display
  • 12MP rear camera, 7MP front camera
  • USB-C connector
  • compatible with Magic Keyboard & Apple Pencil
  • Model: MYFM2LL/A

Used 2 times · Verified: 03/29/2021 · Save $40 off list · Free Shipping

↑ less
Buy Now

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 16% -- $499 Buy Now
Amazon 6% $599 (exp 3 mos ago) $559 Check Price