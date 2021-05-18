4th-Gen. Apple iPad Air 10.9" 256GB Tablet (2020) for $679
B&H Photo Video · 39 mins ago
4th-Gen. Apple iPad Air 10.9" 256GB Tablet (2020)
$679 $749
free shipping

That's a $71 savings over the next best we could find. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

  • Retina display
  • A14 Bionic chip with Neural Engine
  • Touch ID
  • 12 MP back camera; 7 MP front camera
  • Model: MYFX2LL/A
  • Published 39 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
