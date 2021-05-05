4th-Gen. Apple iPad Air 10.9" 256GB Tablet (2020) for $599

For authorized shoppers, this is the best price we could find by $100 and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at AAFES.com
- Shopping at The Exchange is restricted to military members and dependents, as well as select personnel. See the Authorized Patrons list for more information.
- Retina display
- A14 Bionic chip with Neural Engine
- Touch ID
- 12 MP back camera; 7 MP front camera
- Model: MYFT2LL/A
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Thanks to the $100 in-cart discount, it's the lowest price we could find today by $99 and the best deal we've seen. (It even beats the lowest refurb price we saw from last December!) Buy Now at Amazon
- A12Z Bionic chip with Neural Engine
- 12MP Wide camera, 10MP Ultra Wide camera, and LiDAR Scanner
- 7MP TrueDepth front camera
- Face ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay
- Four speaker audio and five studio-quality microphones
- 802.11ax Wi-Fi 6
- Model: MY2H2LL/A
This new release is still list price of $800 at most stores, the only other lower price we could find was only a buck under list at B&H Photo Video. Buy Now at Costco
- Apple M1 8-Core CPU
- Liquid Retina display
- Rear 12MP & 10MP cameras
- 2388 x 1668 screen resolution
- Face ID
- 8GB RAM & 128 SSD
- Front 12MP ultra-wide camera
- Supports 2nd-Gen Apple Pencil
- Model: MHQT3LL/A
It's $30 off list, and while it's price matched at Walmart, most stores charge $329 or more. Buy Now at Staples
- Available in Space Gray.
- A12 Bionic chip with Neural engine
- 10.2" retina display
- support for Apple Pencil (1st generation) and Smart Keyboard
- 8MP back camera, 1.2MP front camera
- Model: MYL92LL/A
That's the lowest price we could find by $12. Buy Now at Amazon
- This item will be in stock on April 27 but can be ordered now.
- A12 Bionic Chip
- 10.2" retina display
- 8MP back camera
- 1.2MP front camera
- supports Apple pencil
- iPadOS
- Model: MYLE2LL/A
That's $120 less than what you'd pay for it new elsewhere. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- It's covered by a 30-day Woot warranty.
- In Space Gray
It's the lowest price we could find by $49. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Space Gray (in stock on April 19 but can be ordered now).
- The Gold option is available for the same price but it's currently out of stock. It can be ordered now and is estimated to ship by
April 16May 2.
- A12 Bionic chip M12 processor
- 7.9" Retina display
- Touch ID fingerprint sensor
- 8MP rear camera with 1080p video
- 7MP front camera
- Model: MUU32LL/A
That's the best price we could find by $34. Buy Now at Best Buy
- In Olive
Coupon code "10OFF8" drops it to $51 under the best price we could find for a refurb. Shop Now at Glyde
- A 90-day Glyde warranty applies.
New subscribers get 6 months free. That's a $60 savings Shop Now at Best Buy
- Instructions to redeem are emailed after purchase.
- A BestBuy.com account is required.
- 70 million ad-free songs
- download & play offline
- play your iTunes library
Coupon code "DNEWS023421" makes it the best price we could find for a refurb by $19. Buy Now at UntilGone
- A 90-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
- Intel Core i5-2415M 2.3GHz Sandy Bridge dual-core CPU
- 4GB RAM & 500GB HDD
- Mac OS X 10.7
- Model: MC815LL/A
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|AAFES.com
|20%
|--
|$599
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register