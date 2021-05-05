4th-Gen. Apple iPad Air 10.9" 256GB Tablet (2020) for $599
4th-Gen. Apple iPad Air 10.9" 256GB Tablet (2020)
$599 $749
free shipping

For authorized shoppers, this is the best price we could find by $100 and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at AAFES.com

  • Shopping at The Exchange is restricted to military members and dependents, as well as select personnel. See the Authorized Patrons list for more information.
Features
  • Retina display
  • A14 Bionic chip with Neural Engine
  • Touch ID
  • 12 MP back camera; 7 MP front camera
  • Model: MYFT2LL/A
