3rd-Gen. Apple iPad Pro 512GB 12.9" WiFi Tablet (2018) for $685

Refurb 3rd-Gen. Apple iPad Pro 512GB 12.9" WiFi Tablet (2018)
$685 $1,349
free shipping

It's $215 under our previous mention and the lowest price we've seen for this model in any condition. (It's the best deal for a refurb now by $51.) Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Tek Replay via eBay.
  • A 60-day Tek Replay warranty applies.
Features
  • 12.9" 2745x2048 Retina display
  • A12X Bionic 2.5GHz processor
  • Model: MTFQ2LL/A
