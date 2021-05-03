3rd-Gen. Apple iPad Pro 11" 128GB WiFi Tablet (2021) for $750

This new release is still list price of $800 at most stores, the only other lower price we could find was only a buck under list at B&H Photo Video. Buy Now at Costco
- Apple M1 8-Core CPU
- Liquid Retina display
- Rear 12MP & 10MP cameras
- 2388 x 1668 screen resolution
- Face ID
- 8GB RAM & 128 SSD
- Front 12MP ultra-wide camera
- Supports 2nd-Gen Apple Pencil
- Model: MHQT3LL/A
Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 3/5
That's $30 less than Apple's direct price. Buy Now at Walmart
- Available in several colors (Space Gray pictured).
- A12 Bionic chip with Neural engine
- 10.2" retina display
- support for Apple Pencil (1st generation) and Smart Keyboard
- 8MP back camera, 1.2MP front camera
- Model: MYL92LL/A
That's the lowest price we could find by $12. Buy Now at Amazon
- This item will be in stock on April 27 but can be ordered now.
- A12 Bionic Chip
- 10.2" retina display
- 8MP back camera
- 1.2MP front camera
- supports Apple pencil
- iPadOS
- Model: MYLE2LL/A
That's $20 under our mention from two weeks ago, and the best price we've seen. It's also $59 less than you'd pay elsewhere today. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Silver or Space Gray.
- Silver is expected to be in stock on April 29 but can be ordered now at this price.
- 11" Liquid Retina display
- A12Z Bionic chip
- 12MP wide and 10MP ultra wide back cameras
- 7MP TrueDepth front camera
- Model: MY252LL/A
It's the lowest price we could find by $100. Buy Now at Sam's Club
- Shipping varies by ZIP but tends be around $5 or Plus members get free shipping.
- Non-members pay a 10% handling fee.
- A12Z Bionic chip 8-core CPU
- Liquid Retina display
- Face ID
- 12MP and 10MP rear cameras
- 7MP front camera
- Model: MXDE2LL/A
It's the lowest price we could find by $49. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Space Gray (in stock on April 19 but can be ordered now).
- The Gold option is available for the same price but it's currently out of stock. It can be ordered now and is estimated to ship by
April 16May 2.
- A12 Bionic chip M12 processor
- 7.9" Retina display
- Touch ID fingerprint sensor
- 8MP rear camera with 1080p video
- 7MP front camera
- Model: MUU32LL/A
You'd pay $25 more at Kohl's. Buy Now at Costco
- In White.
Get the just-announced Apple TV 4K for $9 less than you'd pay at Apple direct. Buy Now at Costco
- A12 chip
- new Siri remote
- Innovative Color Balance, which works with your iPhone to calibrate what you watch
- Model: MXGY2LL/A
That's $4 less than most retailers charge for the drone alone. Buy Now at Costco
- 3-axis gimbal with 4K camera
- 31-minute flight time and 10km video transmission
- 4x digital zoom and more quick shots
- extra battery, mini bag and 32GB microSD card
- Model: CP.MA.00000367.01
That's the best price we've seen and a low now by $10. Buy Now at Costco
- Up to 6,500 sq. ft. coverage
- Built-In smart hub
- USB, Ethernet
- Model: DECOM9PLUS
Coupon code "10OFF8" drops it to $51 under the best price we could find for a refurb. Shop Now at Glyde
- A 90-day Glyde warranty applies.
New subscribers get 6 months free. That's a $60 savings Shop Now at Best Buy
- Instructions to redeem are emailed after purchase.
- A BestBuy.com account is required.
- 70 million ad-free songs
- download & play offline
- play your iTunes library
Coupon code "DNEWS023421" makes it the best price we could find for a refurb by $19. Buy Now at UntilGone
- A 90-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
- Intel Core i5-2415M 2.3GHz Sandy Bridge dual-core CPU
- 4GB RAM & 500GB HDD
- Mac OS X 10.7
- Model: MC815LL/A
That's $34 under Apple's price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by emb-phones via eBay.
- charges and syncs iPhone
- audio line-out port
- includes male and female Lightning Connectors
- Model: MNN62AM/A
