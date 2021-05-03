3rd-Gen. Apple iPad Pro 11" 128GB WiFi Tablet (2021) for $750
New
Costco · 1 hr ago
3rd-Gen. Apple iPad Pro 11" 128GB WiFi Tablet (2021)
$750 $800
$5 shipping

This new release is still list price of $800 at most stores, the only other lower price we could find was only a buck under list at B&H Photo Video. Buy Now at Costco

Features
  • Apple M1 8-Core CPU
  • Liquid Retina display
  • Rear 12MP & 10MP cameras
  • 2388 x 1668 screen resolution
  • Face ID
  • 8GB RAM & 128 SSD
  • Front 12MP ultra-wide camera
  • Supports 2nd-Gen Apple Pencil
  • Model: MHQT3LL/A
Related
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals iPads Costco Apple
Top Tech Mac Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Costco 6% -- $750 Buy Now