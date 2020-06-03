That's the lowest price we could find by $17. Buy Now at L.A. Computer Company
- motion-detecting accelerometer
- speech-detecting accelerometer
- built-in microphone
- Model: MRXJ2AM/A
-
Published 59 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
That's $19 less than Apple's direct price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Apple H1 headphone chip
- active noise cancellation
- transparency mode
- up to 11 hours of talk time per full charge
- Model: MWP22AM/A
Save yourself some extra cash by opting for these certified refurbished headphones and speakers. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- These items include a 1-year Bose warranty.
Wired headphones start $8 and wireless ones at $30. Shop Now at Target
- Shipping adds $5.99 or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more.
That's the lowest price we could find by $7.
Update: The price has dropped to $15.99. Buy Now at Tanga
- To get this deal, use the code "DEALNEWS".
- 15mm drivers
- 2 to 4 hours of talk or music
That's $30 under our February mention of a new pair and $70 under the lowest price we could find for new ones today. Buy Now at JBL
- Available in several colors (Black pictured).
- A 1-year Harman Audio warranty applies.
- touch enabled controls
- up to 28 hours' playback
- Model: JBLENDURPEAKBKAM-Z
It's essentially the innards of the iPhone 11 with the body of the iPhone 8. Shop Now at Apple
- It's available in White, Black, or (Product)Red.
- Prices without a trade in start at $399.
- Click the blue "Pre-order" pricing button to get details.
- 4.7" Retina HD display
- single-camera system (wide)
- IP67 water-resistant up to 1 meter for 30 minutes
- Up to 13 hours video playback
- A13 Bionic processor
- touch ID
- portrait mode
- 4K video
Altogether, you'd be saving $350 or 50% off list value with this offer. Other providers are charging $29/month. Shop Now at AT&T Mobility
- A $30 activation fee applies.
- Requires 0% APR installment agreement with 30 monthly device payments.
- Eligible for customers w/ select unlimited wireless plans. In several colors (Purple pictured)
Developed in partnership with the CDC, Apple offers this app which provides a screening tool, information regarding the disease and actions you can take to protect yourself. Shop Now at Apple Services
- The screening tool is also available via webpage for those without iOS devices.
That's a low by $59, and within a buck of the best we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- Clip the on page coupon to get this discount.
- ECG app
- SOS and fall detection
- compass
- electrical and optical heart sensors
- 30% larger screen (vs Series 4)
- always-on retina display
- GPS
- Model: MWV82LL/A
More Offers
It's $30 under list price. Buy Now at Target
- built-in microphone
- Model: MRXJ2AM/A
Sign In or Register