New
1 hr ago
Anycubic Photon UV LCD 3D Printer
$169 $287
free shipping

It's $70 under our April mention, $118 off, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now

Features
  • prints with 405nm photosensitive resin
  • interactive interface
  • 2K LCD screen
  • measures 4.53" x 2.56" x 6.1"
  • Model: 27000000
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals 3D Printers
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Amazon   $250 (exp 10 mos ago) -- Check Price