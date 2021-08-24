Annke 4K HD PoE IP Security Camera for $59
ANNKE · 1 hr ago
Annke 4K HD PoE IP Security Camera
$59 $100
free shipping

Apply coupon code "NGQVF54VV" for a savings of $41. Buy Now at ANNKE

Features
  • Sony sensor
  • True 4K Ultra HD
  • records audio from up to 20-ft. away
  • advanced EXIR night vision
  • IP67 weatherproof
  • Model: C800
Details
Comments
  • Code "NGQVF54VV"
  • Expires 8/29/2021
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
Popularity: 4/5
Annke 4K HD PoE IP Dome Security Camera for $110
Amazon · 7 mos ago
Annke 4K HD PoE IP Dome Security Camera
$110 $170
free shipping

It's $60 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon

Features
  • Sony sensor
  • True 4K Ultra HD
  • records audio from up to 20-ft. away
  • advanced EXIR night vision
  • Model: C800
