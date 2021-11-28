It's the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now at Walmart
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders of $35 or more qualify for free shipping.
- 5,500Pa suction power
- built-in Ozone air purifier
- includes 2-in-1 crevice tool w/ brush
- Model: T2520z31
Published 27 min ago
Popularity: 4/5
It's $5 under our March mention of a new unit and the lowest price we've seen in any condition. It's $7 under the lowest price we could find for a new, factory-sealed unit in any color today. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Bissell via eBay.
- No warranty information is included.
- washable, reusable filter
- 7.2V lithium-ion battery provides up to 12 minutes of power
- includes USB charging cable, 2-in-1 crevice tool, dusting brush, and stand
- Model: 29869
- UPC: 011120257847
Get some early Black Friday savings on a selection of cordless stick vacuums at Samsung. Shop Now at Samsung
- Pictured is the Samsung Jet 70 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum w/ Samsung Clean Station for $399 ($150 off).
That's $95 less than you'd pay for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Bissell via eBay.
- 0.4L dirt cup
- removable 22V li-ion battery
- motorized turbo brush
- 2-foot extension hose
- crevice tool
- LED lights
- Model: 19851
- UPC: 011120247107
Apply coupon code "DNEWS5601121" to get this price. Although widely price matched, that's $70 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at UntilGone
- 30-foot cord
- Includes convenient portable storage base, crevice tool, and 2-in-1 dusting brush
- Model: KA19P
Find the perfect holiday gift or grab that tech item you've been wanting. Shop deals on 4K Smart TVs, robot vacuums, laptops, toys, home goods, and much more. Shop Now at Walmart
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders over $35 get free shipping.
- Select items may be available for in-store pickup only. Availability may vary by ZIP code.
Buy a new iPhone for AT&T or Verizon and score a Walmart gift card, as listed below. Shop Now at Walmart
$500 eGift Card: iPhone 12 Pro Max $450 eGift Card: iPhone 12 Pro
- $350 eGift Card: iPhone 12
- $300 eGift Card: iPhone 13,
iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13
That's $200 off and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Walmart
- In several colors (Black pictured)
- 5.4" Super Retina XDR OLED display
- A14 Bionic chip
- IP68 splash, water, and dust resistant
Save on everything from wreaths and stockings to the traditional 6-foot inflatable Christmas polar bear. Shop Now at Walmart
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders of $35 or more get free shipping. (Pickup may also be available. Shipping rates will vary for third-party sellers.)
- Pictured is the Best Choice Products 6-ft. Snow Flocked Christmas Tree for $174.99 ($75 off).
That's a saving of $100 and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
- 3 cleaning modes
- up to 40 minutes run time in low mode
- Model: T2501Z13
It's $13 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- sold by AnkerDirect via Amazon
- The discount applies for Prime members only
- 10,000 mAh capacity
- dual charging
- Model: A1233H11
That's $8 off list. Buy Now at Amazon
That's $7 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Anker via eBay.
- .63" thick
- compatible with most USB-C devices
- Model: A2614
