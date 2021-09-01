Anker PowerPort Wireless Charger Pad for $6

Use coupon code "SAVE15LABORDAY" to drop it to $5.60. That's a savings of $14 off list. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Anker via eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate
- compatible with most Qi-enabled devices
- Model: AKA2521011
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
That's a saving of $8. Buy Now at Amazon
- AC adapter not included.
- Sold by Woot via Amazon.
- LED indicator
- compatible with cases up to 5mm thick
- includes 4-ft. micro USB cable
- Model: A2503015
Apply coupon code "Clock" for a savings of $4. Buy Now at AlphabetDeal
- 30 days free return.
- Available in Silver or Black.
- Temperature display
- Daily or weekly alarms
- Adjustable brightness and sound
That's a great price for a wireless charger as most sellers on Amazon charge over twice the price. Buy Now at IKEA
- Search "00457495" in the IKEA site for White.
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge.
- Qi-certified
- LED indicator
- USB power adapter and USB-C cable sold separately
Apply coupon code "MINIMA" to get $5 under our mention from earlier this month and save $15 off the list price. Buy Now at aukeyplus.com
- PD port
- current, overheating, and overcharging protection
- Model: PA-Y20S
Coupon code "DPLM018" cuts an extra 50% off for a total savings of $28 off list price. Buy Now at keeypon.com
- Available in Black or White.
- Dynamic Detect for full-power charging a single device
- ultra-compact
- Model: PA-B4
Save on over 200 styles. Coupon code "ADIENDOFSUMMER" takes an extra 20% off orders of $40 or more on select styles. Shop Now at eBay
Save an additional 20% by applying coupon code "ADIENDOFSUMMER". Shop Now at eBay
- Available in several colors (Cloud White/Scarlet pictured).
- Sold by adidas via eBay.
Shop over 130 styles of chairs. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Designwithinreachoutlet via eBay.
- Pictured is the Used Herman Miller Mirra 2 Task Chair for $558 ($297 off).
Shop a range of discounted capacity options from $33.99 for the ZSLIM 500MB/S option (low by $6). Shop Now at eBay
Apply code "ANKERA1999" to get the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by AnkerDirect via Amazon.
- 6.6-foot cable
- 3 USB ports
- 6 AC outlets
- Model: A9161121
That is the lowest price we've seen by $3, and a low today by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Woot via Amazon.
- 12 outlets
- 6ft extension cord
- 1,875W output
- overload protection, grounded protection, and fire-resistant exterior
- Model: A9191121
Apply code "ANKERA999" to get the best price we could find by $3. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by AnkerDirect via Amazon.
- measures 3.15" x 1.65" x 1.18"
- 2 AC outlets
- 2 PowerIQ-enabled USB ports
- Model: A9221121
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|71%
|--
|$6
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register