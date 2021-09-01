Anker PowerPort Wireless Charger Pad for $6
New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Certified Refurb Anker PowerPort Wireless Charger Pad
$5.60 $20
free shipping

Use coupon code "SAVE15LABORDAY" to drop it to $5.60. That's a savings of $14 off list. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Anker via eBay
  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate
Features
  • compatible with most Qi-enabled devices
  • Model: AKA2521011
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Cell Phone Chargers eBay Anker
Refurbished Under $25 Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 71% -- $6 Buy Now