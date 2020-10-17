New
Nebula by Anker Mars II 720p Home Theater Portable Projector
$330 $460
Features
  • 1280x720 (720p) native resolution
  • lamp life rated to 30,000 hours
  • 300 lumens
  • Android 7.1
  • HDMI, USB, Bluetooth, and wireless connectivity
  • Model: AK-D2322111
