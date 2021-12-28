Apply code "SAVEONCR15" to save $80 off the list price. You'd pay at least $40 for a new unit outside of other Anker storefronts. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Anker via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- compatible with iPhone 12/12 Pro, 11/11 Pro/ 11 Pro Max, and SE (2nd Generation)
- 700mAh battery
- Model: Z2000Z21
Apply coupon code "LTFRLZKL" for a savings of $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by A-Honro via Amazon.
- MFi Certified
- double-braided nylon
Coupon code "MVWYLJHE" drops it to a buck less than our September mention, $6 off, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Vigor530 via Amazon.
- nylon braided cable
- three 3-foot cables, two 6-foot cables, and one 10-foot cable
- Model: SHJ-001
Prime members save even more after applying coupon code "KBG7ZK6W" to drop the price to $5 less than our mention from June, and $5 off. Buy Now at Amazon
- The 4-Pack is also available for $6.99.
- Sold by Gado Household Hardware Store via Amazon.
Apply coupon code "80X9LLGD" to save $25. Buy Now at Amazon
- It's sold and fulfilled by Arvin Snow via Amazon.
- 4.92-foot cable
- omnidirectional
- plug and play
- two mini metal clips
Save on knife block sets, steak knives, carving sets, bakeware, small appliances, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Henckels International Statement 20-Piece Self-Sharpening Knife Set w/ Block for $239.95 ($588 off).
- Shipping is $5.99, but orders of $25 or more receive free shipping.
- Sold by Zwilling Henckels via eBay.
That's $82 under list and tied as the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Upstore via eBay.
- Message the store with your preference of Dell or HP; exact models and specifications vary.
- two 19" LCD monitors
- WiFi adapter
- keyboard/mouse
- Windows 10
Discounts on over 200 items to update cabinet and drawer storage. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Rev-A-Shelf 5WB2-0922CR-1 9" x 22" 2-Tier Cabinet Pull Out Wire Basket for $94.99
- Sold by several vendors via eBay.
Coupon code "SAVEONCR15" cuts it to $58 under the best price we could find for a new pair. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Sennheiser via eBay.
- Note that the seller is away until December 26, but it can still be ordered at this price for delivery once available.
- 30-hour battery life
- Bluetooth 5.0
- in-line voice assistant
- frequency response of 18Hz to 22kHz
It's the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now at Walmart
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders of $35 or more qualify for free shipping.
- 5,500Pa suction power
- built-in Ozone air purifier
- includes 2-in-1 crevice tool w/ brush
- Model: T2520z31
It's the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by AnkerDirect via Amazon.
- added next/previous buttons
- 800 / 1200 / 1600 DPI resolution
- requires 2 AAA batteries (not included)
- Model: AK-98ANWVM-UBA
That's a $40 drop since September and easily the best price we've seen. It's a low now by $49. Buy Now at Verizon
- up to 26 hours' playtime
- noise-cancelling mics
- adjustable EQ
- 22 preset sound profiles
- Model: A3951011
This is $11 under the best price we found for a new one today, $2 less than our mention for a refurb in August, and the lowest price we've seen it in any condition. Use coupon code "SAVEONCR15" to get this deal. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Anker via eBay.
- surge protection and short circuit prevention
- fast charge up to 2.4 amps
- universal compatibility
- micro USB cable
- travel pouch
- Model: AK-A1263022
