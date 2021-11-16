That's a saving of $100 and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
- 3 cleaning modes
- up to 40 minutes run time in low mode
- Model: T2501Z13
Apply coupon code "705J2GCZ" for a savings of $93. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Xumming via Amazon.
- Large wheels roll over carpets and climb over door ledges
- Two sweeping brushes in front
- Utilizes suction cleaning rather than roller brush
- Absorbent cloth along the bottom gently polishes your floor
- Smart sensor avoids collisions
It's just over $100 off and at Amazon's all-time best price. Buy Now at Amazon
- suitable for tile, vinyl, laminate, and hardwood
- up to 100 mins of cleaning per charge
- multiple cleaning modes
- Model: VR20T6001MW
This is very hard to find in stock elsewhere, and is currently $30 off list. Buy Now at Home Depot
- filter
- dust bag
- locking hose
- car nozzle
- Model: WD4051
That's less than half the list price. Buy Now at Walmart
- HEPA filter
- extendable hose w/ up to 11 feet total reach
- Model: CU50WM
Find the perfect holiday gift or grab that tech item you've been wanting. Shop deals on 4K Smart TVs, robot vacuums, laptops, toys, home goods, and much more. Shop Now at Walmart
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders over $35 get free shipping.
- Select items may be available for in-store pickup only. Availability may vary by ZIP code.
Save on trimmers, grills, lawn mowers, lights, umbrellas, weed killer, and more. Shop Now at Walmart
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more).
That's a buck less than our refurb mention from two weeks ago and the best price we could find for a new one by $151. Buy Now at Walmart
- 34" 3440x1440 (ultrawide 1440p) resolution display
- 4ms response time
- AMD FreeSync variable refresh
- 1 DisplayPort & 2 HDMI inputs
- Model: LS34J552WQNXZA
There are 9 sets to choose from, the ones we have a list price for are a savings of $10. Buy Now at Walmart
- Pictured is the Just Play Disney Junior Doc McStuffins 8-Piece Collectible Figurine Set for $5.
- opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee
It's the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Woot via Amazon.
- 8 hook and loop ties
- Model: A8892031
Clip the $4 off on page coupon to get the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by AnkerDirect via Amazon.
- dual USB ports
- Bluetooth and FM connections
- Model: R5113
That's the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Anker via eBay.
- LED display
- 12 body measurements
- track the health trends of up to 16 users
- works w/ Apple Health, Google Fit, & Fitbit
- Model: T9146
