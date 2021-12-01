Apply coupon code "SCMINICM" for a savings of $6. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Anker via eBay.
- 5W audio driver & subwoofer
- Bluetooth 4.0
- supports microSD
- auxiliary input jack
- Model: A3101
Apply coupon code "SCFLARE2" for a dollar drop from our mention yesterday, making this the lowest price we have seen, and a low today by $4. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Anker via eBay.
- 6 lighting modes
- USB-C Charging
- 12-Hour playtime
- IPX7 Waterproof
- Sync light and sound across 100+ speakers
- Model: AKA3165011
It's the lowest price we could find by $49. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by My-Best-Source via eBay.
- dual tweeters
- sleek anodized aluminum handle
- up to 8-hours of battery life on a single charge
Save 50% via coupon code "50FVNRK2". That's $4 less than our mention from July. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Soundbest via Amazon.
- up to 20 hours of playtime per charge
- IPX5 waterproof
- Bluetooth 5.0
- built-in mic
- Model: M91
That's $29 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Productech via eBay.
- A 90-day Productech warranty applies.
- compatible with most 8"-12" diameter portable speakers
That's $50 less than the best we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- In several colors (Soft Black pictured).
- water resistant
- 3.5mm auxiliary input
- micro-B USB port
Save on knife block sets, steak knives, carving sets, bakeware, small appliances, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Henckels International Statement 20-Piece Self-Sharpening Knife Set w/ Block for $239.95 ($588 off).
- Shipping is $5.99, but orders of $25 or more receive free shipping.
- Sold by Zwilling Henckels via eBay.
Take up to 72% off a huge selection of new, open-box, and refurbished iPhones. Shop Now at eBay
- See individual product pages for warranty details on open-box and refurbished items.
- Sold by various third-party eBay sellers.
Save on nearly 100 open-box and used chairs from one of the most well-regarded brands around. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Design Within Reach Outlet via eBay.
- These items are final sale and come without a warranty.
- Pictured is the Herman Miller Aeron Chair for $907 ($488 off).
That's at least $5 under what ASICS charges via other storefronts. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by ASICS via eBay.
That's $7 off this slim GaN charger and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- .63" thick
- compatible with most USB-C devices
- Model: A2614
It's the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now at Walmart
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders of $35 or more qualify for free shipping.
- 5,500Pa suction power
- built-in Ozone air purifier
- includes 2-in-1 crevice tool w/ brush
- Model: T2520z31
It's $13 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- sold by AnkerDirect via Amazon
- The discount applies for Prime members only
- 10,000 mAh capacity
- dual charging
- Model: A1233H11
That's $7 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Anker via eBay.
- .63" thick
- compatible with most USB-C devices
- Model: A2614
