Apply coupon code "SAVEONCR15" to drop the price to $8 less than our mention from last January of a new model, and the best price we've seen in any condition. It's also a low for a new model today by $15. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Anker via eBay.
- 40mm drivers
- 49ft wireless range
- 16Hz to 40kHz frequency response
- 4-microphone hybrid active noise cancellation
- Model: AK-A3025011
- UPC: 848061010022
That's a $40 drop since September and easily the best price we've seen. It's a low now by $49. Buy Now at Verizon
- up to 26 hours' playtime
- noise-cancelling mics
- adjustable EQ
- 22 preset sound profiles
- Model: A3951011
Save on 280 options. Shop Now at Target
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders of $35 or more qualify for free shipping. Free in-store pickup may also be available.
- Pictured are the Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earphones for $149.99 (low by $50).
Coupon code "SAVEONCR15" cuts it to $58 under the best price we could find for a new pair. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Sennheiser via eBay.
- Note that the seller is away until December 26, but it can still be ordered at this price for delivery once available.
- 30-hour battery life
- Bluetooth 5.0
- in-line voice assistant
- frequency response of 18Hz to 22kHz
Applie coupon code "LENV11" to get this deal. With $6 for shipping, that's the lowest total price we could find by $3. Buy Now at LightInTheBox
- Shipping insurance is added at checkout, but can be removed. It is not included in this price.
- built in mic with noise reduction technology
- 3 to 4 hours use on a full charge
- automatic pairing
- IPX4 waterproof
- Model: LP1S
Save on a range of headphones from $24.95. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured are the JBL Tune 125TWS True Wireless In-Ear Headphones for $49.95 ($50 off).
Save on knife block sets, steak knives, carving sets, bakeware, small appliances, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Henckels International Statement 20-Piece Self-Sharpening Knife Set w/ Block for $239.95 ($588 off).
- Shipping is $5.99, but orders of $25 or more receive free shipping.
- Sold by Zwilling Henckels via eBay.
That's $82 under list and tied as the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Upstore via eBay.
- Message the store with your preference of Dell or HP; exact models and specifications vary.
- two 19" LCD monitors
- WiFi adapter
- keyboard/mouse
- Windows 10
Discounts on over 200 items to update cabinet and drawer storage. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Rev-A-Shelf 5WB2-0922CR-1 9" x 22" 2-Tier Cabinet Pull Out Wire Basket for $94.99
- Sold by several vendors via eBay.
It's $50 off the list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Wholesale_Connection via eBay.
- RCA, USB, SD Card, and MP3 inputs
- dual mic inputs
- remote control
- Model: RX38UR
It's the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now at Walmart
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders of $35 or more qualify for free shipping.
- 5,500Pa suction power
- built-in Ozone air purifier
- includes 2-in-1 crevice tool w/ brush
- Model: T2520z31
It's the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by AnkerDirect via Amazon.
- added next/previous buttons
- 800 / 1200 / 1600 DPI resolution
- requires 2 AAA batteries (not included)
- Model: AK-98ANWVM-UBA
Apply coupon code "SAVEONCR15" for a savings of $3, making it $30 less than you would pay for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 2 USB-A ports
- 3 charging modes
- PowerWave 10 stand
- Model: AK-B2573112-F0
Apply code "SAVEONCR15" to save $80 off the list price. You'd pay at least $40 for a new unit outside of other Anker storefronts. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Anker via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- compatible with iPhone 12/12 Pro, 11/11 Pro/ 11 Pro Max, and SE (2nd Generation)
- 700mAh battery
- Model: Z2000Z21
