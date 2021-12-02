Apply coupon code "FLAREMINI" for a savings of $9. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Anker via eBay.
- up to 12 hours playtime
- IPX7 waterproof rating
- 10-watt audio output
- 360° sound
- music sync
- 5 modes
- Model: AK-A3167011
Thanks to the clipped coupon, that's $15 off and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Anker via Amazon.
- IPX7 waterproof
- 4 EQ presets
- USB-C charging
- 24 hours of playtime per charge
- Model: A3118011
Apply coupon code "SCMINICM" for a savings of $6. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Anker via eBay.
- 5W audio driver & subwoofer
- Bluetooth 4.0
- supports microSD
- auxiliary input jack
- Model: A3101
Apply coupon code "SCFLARE2" for a dollar drop from our mention yesterday, making this the lowest price we have seen, and a low today by $4. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Anker via eBay.
- 6 lighting modes
- USB-C Charging
- 12-Hour playtime
- IPX7 Waterproof
- Sync light and sound across 100+ speakers
- Model: AKA3165011
It's the lowest price we could find by $49. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by My-Best-Source via eBay.
- dual tweeters
- sleek anodized aluminum handle
- up to 8-hours of battery life on a single charge
Save 50% via coupon code "50FVNRK2". That's $4 less than our mention from July. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Soundbest via Amazon.
- up to 20 hours of playtime per charge
- IPX5 waterproof
- Bluetooth 5.0
- built-in mic
- Model: M91
That's $29 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Productech via eBay.
- A 90-day Productech warranty applies.
- compatible with most 8"-12" diameter portable speakers
Clip the 5% off coupon and apply code "50SO9W9M" to save $41, and match our mention from two weeks ago as the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Soundbest via Amazon.
- Bluetooth 5.0
- up to 30-hours playtime on full charge
- IPX5 waterproof
- 2 LED lights on front with 7 effects
- measures 15.35" x 5.25" x 9.53"
- includes micro USB charging cable
- Model: M100
Save on knife block sets, steak knives, carving sets, bakeware, small appliances, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Henckels International Statement 20-Piece Self-Sharpening Knife Set w/ Block for $239.95 ($588 off).
- Shipping is $5.99, but orders of $25 or more receive free shipping.
- Sold by Zwilling Henckels via eBay.
Take up to 72% off a huge selection of new, open-box, and refurbished iPhones. Shop Now at eBay
- See individual product pages for warranty details on open-box and refurbished items.
- Sold by various third-party eBay sellers.
Save on nearly 100 open-box and used chairs from one of the most well-regarded brands around. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Design Within Reach Outlet via eBay.
- These items are final sale and come without a warranty.
- Pictured is the Herman Miller Aeron Chair for $907 ($488 off).
Discounts on over 200 items to update cabinet and drawer storage. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Rev-A-Shelf 5WB2-0922CR-1 9" x 22" 2-Tier Cabinet Pull Out Wire Basket for $94.99
- Sold by several vendors via eBay.
It's $7 under list price and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Anker via Amazon.
- USB-C input
- USB-A output
- micro USB output/input
- Model: A1229
That's $7 off this slim GaN charger and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- .63" thick
- compatible with most USB-C devices
- Model: A2614
It's the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now at Walmart
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders of $35 or more qualify for free shipping.
- 5,500Pa suction power
- built-in Ozone air purifier
- includes 2-in-1 crevice tool w/ brush
- Model: T2520z31
It's the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by AnkerDirect via Amazon.
- added next/previous buttons
- 800 / 1200 / 1600 DPI resolution
- requires 2 AAA batteries (not included)
- Model: AK-98ANWVM-UBA
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|20%
|--
|$34
|Buy Now
|Amazon
|$30 (exp 1 yr ago)
|--
|Check Price
Sign In or Register