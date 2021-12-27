It's $10 off the list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- Quick Charge 3.0
- 3-amp output
- three USB ports
- Model: R5122Z11
Apply coupon code "SAVEONCR15" for a savings of $3, making it $30 less than you would pay for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 2 USB-A ports
- 3 charging modes
- PowerWave 10 stand
- Model: AK-B2573112-F0
Get this price via coupon code "SAVEONCR15" and save 50% off list. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Anker via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate
Apply coupon code "SAVEONCR15" to save $6 off the list price. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Anker Outlet Store via eBay.
- 5W/10W charging modes
- Model: AKA2524011
Coupon code "US12SW" cuts it to the best price we could find by $10. Plus, the same coupon yields free shipping for an additional $6 savings. Buy Now at ESR
- includes 4-foot USB-C to USB-A cable
- for Qi wireless compatible devices
- 5-, 7.5-, and 10-watt charging
It's the lowest price we could find by $12. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Note: This item is compatible with all wireless charging phones, but is built specifically for AirPods and Apple Watches, and will not work with other smart watch or headset models.
- for iPhone, iWatch, & AirPods
- 10W fast charge mode (with Quick charge 3.0 adapter)
- 3W Standard Charging Mode for iWatch
- 5W Standard Charging Mode for AirPods
- 3-ft USB-C to USB-C cable
Clip the $10 off coupon and apply code "KW96TSSY" for a savings of $16. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by JunwenUS via Amazon.
- 2 USB Type-C PD 3.0 ports
- 2 USB Type-A QC 3.0 ports
It's the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now at Amazon
- Visit the product page for a full list of compatible Apple devices.
- magnetic alignment
- Model: MHXH3AM/A
Save on knife block sets, steak knives, carving sets, bakeware, small appliances, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Henckels International Statement 20-Piece Self-Sharpening Knife Set w/ Block for $239.95 ($588 off).
- Shipping is $5.99, but orders of $25 or more receive free shipping.
- Sold by Zwilling Henckels via eBay.
That's $82 under list and tied as the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Upstore via eBay.
- Message the store with your preference of Dell or HP; exact models and specifications vary.
- two 19" LCD monitors
- WiFi adapter
- keyboard/mouse
- Windows 10
Discounts on over 200 items to update cabinet and drawer storage. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Rev-A-Shelf 5WB2-0922CR-1 9" x 22" 2-Tier Cabinet Pull Out Wire Basket for $94.99
- Sold by several vendors via eBay.
Coupon code "SAVEONCR15" cuts it to $58 under the best price we could find for a new pair. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Sennheiser via eBay.
- Note that the seller is away until December 26, but it can still be ordered at this price for delivery once available.
- 30-hour battery life
- Bluetooth 5.0
- in-line voice assistant
- frequency response of 18Hz to 22kHz
That's a $40 drop since September and easily the best price we've seen. It's a low now by $49. Buy Now at Verizon
- up to 26 hours' playtime
- noise-cancelling mics
- adjustable EQ
- 22 preset sound profiles
- Model: A3951011
It's the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now at Walmart
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders of $35 or more qualify for free shipping.
- 5,500Pa suction power
- built-in Ozone air purifier
- includes 2-in-1 crevice tool w/ brush
- Model: T2520z31
It's the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by AnkerDirect via Amazon.
- added next/previous buttons
- 800 / 1200 / 1600 DPI resolution
- requires 2 AAA batteries (not included)
- Model: AK-98ANWVM-UBA
Apply code "SAVEONCR15" to save $80 off the list price. You'd pay at least $40 for a new unit outside of other Anker storefronts. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Anker via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- compatible with iPhone 12/12 Pro, 11/11 Pro/ 11 Pro Max, and SE (2nd Generation)
- 700mAh battery
- Model: Z2000Z21
