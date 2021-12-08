Apply code "SAVEONFAVES" to get the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Anker direct via eBay.
- single port
- PowerIQ 3.0
- Model: A2617
Clip the on-page coupon to save $5 off list. Buy Now at Amazon
That's $7 off this slim GaN charger and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- .63" thick
- compatible with most USB-C devices
- Model: A2614
It's $13 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- sold by AnkerDirect via Amazon
- The discount applies for Prime members only
- 10,000 mAh capacity
- dual charging
- Model: A1233H11
That's $7 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Anker via eBay.
- .63" thick
- compatible with most USB-C devices
- Model: A2614
Use coupon code "DNS145" for 55% off and the lowest price we found by $10. Buy Now at RAVPower
- At this price in Black.
- includes USB-C to USB-C cable
- GaN technology
- 2 ports
- Model: RP-PC145
That's $7 under our April mention and the lowest price we could find and the lowest price we could find by $12. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Note: This item is compatible with all wireless charging phones, but is built specifically for AirPods and Apple Watches, and will not work with other smart watch or headset models.
- for iPhone, iWatch, & AirPods
- 10W fast charge mode (with Quick charge 3.0 adapter)
- 3W Standard Charging Mode for iWatch
- 5W Standard Charging Mode for AirPods
- 3-ft USB-C to USB-C cable
Apply coupon code "INVZIDN2" for a savings of $12. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Invisible-Tech via Amazon.
- simultaneously charges 3 devices
Apply coupon code "50AEWELD" for a savings of $21. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Ntonpower Direct via Amazon.
- In Gray or Black.
- for iPhone, iWatch, & AirPods
Save on knife block sets, steak knives, carving sets, bakeware, small appliances, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Henckels International Statement 20-Piece Self-Sharpening Knife Set w/ Block for $239.95 ($588 off).
- Shipping is $5.99, but orders of $25 or more receive free shipping.
- Sold by Zwilling Henckels via eBay.
Save on select headphones, speakers, and more. Plus, coupon code "SAVEONFAVES" yields an extra 20% off, which is larger than yesterday's extra discount. (Everything is lower than yesterday's mention after coupon.) Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Pictured is the Certified Refurb Bose Soundbar 500 for $319.20 after coupon ($20 under yesterday's refurb mention, $230 below the lowest price we could find for a new one, and the best we've seen in any condition).
- Certified refurbished items are backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
Save on nearly 100 open-box and used chairs from one of the most well-regarded brands around. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Design Within Reach Outlet via eBay.
- These items are final sale and come without a warranty.
- Pictured is the Herman Miller Aeron Chair for $907 ($488 off).
Save on iPhones, iPads, MacBooks, and more. You'll find new, refurbs, and open-box items in this sale. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by a variety of 3rd party sellers via eBay.
- Pictured is the Open-Box Apple iPad Pro M1 256GB 12.9" Tablet for
$969$999 ( $130$100 below factory sealed).
It's $7 under list price and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Anker via Amazon.
- USB-C input
- USB-A output
- micro USB output/input
- Model: A1229
It's the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now at Walmart
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders of $35 or more qualify for free shipping.
- 5,500Pa suction power
- built-in Ozone air purifier
- includes 2-in-1 crevice tool w/ brush
- Model: T2520z31
It's the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by AnkerDirect via Amazon.
- added next/previous buttons
- 800 / 1200 / 1600 DPI resolution
- requires 2 AAA batteries (not included)
- Model: AK-98ANWVM-UBA
That's $6 off and the best price it's ever been at Amazon. Buy Now at Amazon
- sold by AnkerDirect via Amazon
- USB-C to USB-C
- up to 60W high-speed charging
- 6-foot
- Model: B8753011
