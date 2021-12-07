Apply coupon code "SAVEONFAVES" for $8 off and a low by $6. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Anker via eBay.
- 45-watt USB-C PowerIQ 3.0 port
- 15-watt USB-A PowerIQ 2.0 port
- Model: A2322
That's $7 off this slim GaN charger and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- .63" thick
- compatible with most USB-C devices
- Model: A2614
It's $13 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- sold by AnkerDirect via Amazon
- The discount applies for Prime members only
- 10,000 mAh capacity
- dual charging
- Model: A1233H11
That's $7 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Anker via eBay.
.63" thick
compatible with most USB-C devices
- Model: A2614
That's $17 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Anker via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- full speed charging for MacBook
- compatible with all USB-C phones, tablets, and laptops
- Model: AKA20171210F0
Use coupon code "DNS145" for 55% off and the lowest price we found by $10. Buy Now at RAVPower
- At this price in Black.
- includes USB-C to USB-C cable
- GaN technology
- 2 ports
- Model: RP-PC145
That's $7 under our April mention and the lowest price we could find and the lowest price we could find by $12. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Note: This item is compatible with all wireless charging phones, but is built specifically for AirPods and Apple Watches, and will not work with other smart watch or headset models.
- for iPhone, iWatch, & AirPods
- 10W fast charge mode (with Quick charge 3.0 adapter)
- 3W Standard Charging Mode for iWatch
- 5W Standard Charging Mode for AirPods
- 3-ft USB-C to USB-C cable
It's the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now at Amazon
- Visit the product page for a full list of compatible Apple devices.
- magnetic alignment
- Model: MHXH3AM/A
You'll pay $50 more for a factory-sealed unit elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by a4c via eBay.
- charges 3 devices simultaneously
- Model: EP-P6300TBEGUS
That's at least $40 less than the best price we could find elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- They're available in Tune Blue/Midnight or Black
- Sold by ASICS via eBay
Save on knife block sets, steak knives, carving sets, bakeware, small appliances, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Henckels International Statement 20-Piece Self-Sharpening Knife Set w/ Block for $239.95 ($588 off).
- Shipping is $5.99, but orders of $25 or more receive free shipping.
- Sold by Zwilling Henckels via eBay.
Save up to 39% on edgers, drill/drivers, bits, nailers, batteries, heaters, and more. Plus, apply coupon code "SAVEONFAVES" to save 25% on orders of $25 or more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the DeWalt Cordless Propane Heater for $154.42 after code (a low by $26).
- Most items are sold by CPO Outlets via eBay.
Shop women's tops from $9, men's shirts as low as $12, women's jeans from $20, men's jeans starting at $30, and more. Use coupon code "SAVEONFAVES" for an additional 25% off orders over $25 (the best extra discount we've seen at Superdry's eBay outlet). Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Superdry Men's Colour Stripe Sports Puffer Jacket in Green for $43.98 after coupon ($22 off list).
- Sizes and stock vary and may be limited.
- Sold by Superdry via eBay.
It's $7 under list price and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Anker via Amazon.
- USB-C input
- USB-A output
- micro USB output/input
- Model: A1229
It's the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now at Walmart
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders of $35 or more qualify for free shipping.
- 5,500Pa suction power
- built-in Ozone air purifier
- includes 2-in-1 crevice tool w/ brush
- Model: T2520z31
It's the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by AnkerDirect via Amazon.
- added next/previous buttons
- 800 / 1200 / 1600 DPI resolution
- requires 2 AAA batteries (not included)
- Model: AK-98ANWVM-UBA
That's $6 off and the best price it's ever been at Amazon. Buy Now at Amazon
- sold by AnkerDirect via Amazon
- USB-C to USB-C
- up to 60W high-speed charging
- 6-foot
- Model: B8753011
