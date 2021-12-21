You'd pay $19 more direct from the brand for a new model. Apply coupon code "SAVEONCR15" to get this deal. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Anker via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 2 high speed USB ports
- Micro USB cable
- Travel pouch
- Model: AKA1215011F0
It's a savings of $40 off list. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- 800A peak current
- built-in LED flashlight
- 2 USB ports
- built-in compass
- Model: R3120Z11
Clip the $70 off on page coupon and apply code "WTWVKFNA" for a savings of $206. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Blue or Grey.
- Sold by Lipower via Amazon.
- 300,000mAh (1,000Wh)
- 3 Pure Sine Wave AC outlets
- 3 USB-A port (1 QC 3.0 port)
- USB-C PD port
- 2 12V DC ports
- car charging port
- recharge via AC wall outlet, generator, car outlet, or solar panel (sold separately)
- FCC, ROHS, PSE and CE certified
- includes AC adapter, car charger cable, accessories storage bag, MC4 to DC solar power extension cable
- Model: 348967011
That's a savings of $221 off list price. Buy Now at MorningSave
- Get free shipping via coupon code "DEALNEWSFS".
- It's covered by a 90-day warranty, although it's not clear who backs it.
Clip the 30% off on page coupon and apply code "20XPTM5R" to save $100. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by KLX-US via Amazon.
- two 400W AC outlets
- 100W USB-C port
- three 12W USB-A ports
- two 120W DC ports
- 120W car port
- low noise
Clip the 15% off on page coupon and apply code "SOL500SALE" for a savings of $120. Buy Now at Amazon
- The 472Wh version is available for $277.19 after the same on page coupon and code.
- Sold by LIPOWER Official via Amazon.
- measures 11" x 7.9" x 4.5"
- 2 AC outlets
- 4 DC outlets
- 2 USB-A ports
- QC 3.0 port
- 45W USB-C port
- Model: SOL500
Save on knife block sets, steak knives, carving sets, bakeware, small appliances, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Henckels International Statement 20-Piece Self-Sharpening Knife Set w/ Block for $239.95 ($588 off).
- Shipping is $5.99, but orders of $25 or more receive free shipping.
- Sold by Zwilling Henckels via eBay.
That's $82 under list and tied as the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Upstore via eBay.
- Message the store with your preference of Dell or HP; exact models and specifications vary.
- two 19" LCD monitors
- WiFi adapter
- keyboard/mouse
- Windows 10
Discounts on over 200 items to update cabinet and drawer storage. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Rev-A-Shelf 5WB2-0922CR-1 9" x 22" 2-Tier Cabinet Pull Out Wire Basket for $94.99
- Sold by several vendors via eBay.
It's $50 off the list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Wholesale_Connection via eBay.
- RCA, USB, SD Card, and MP3 inputs
- dual mic inputs
- remote control
- Model: RX38UR
That's $7 off this slim GaN charger and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- .63" thick
- compatible with most USB-C devices
- Model: A2614
It's the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now at Walmart
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders of $35 or more qualify for free shipping.
- 5,500Pa suction power
- built-in Ozone air purifier
- includes 2-in-1 crevice tool w/ brush
- Model: T2520z31
It's the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by AnkerDirect via Amazon.
- added next/previous buttons
- 800 / 1200 / 1600 DPI resolution
- requires 2 AAA batteries (not included)
- Model: AK-98ANWVM-UBA
It's $13 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- sold by AnkerDirect via Amazon
- The discount applies for Prime members only
- 10,000 mAh capacity
- dual charging
- Model: A1233H11
