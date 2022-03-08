Apply coupon code "REFURB15" to get this deal. That's $11 under the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Anker via eBay.
- universal compatibility
- fast charge
- includes 3-foot charging cable
- surge protection and short circuit prevention
- Model: AKA1214H11-01F0
That's $4.75 each - you'd pay at least 20 for a single new one elsewhere. Plus, bag free shipping via coupon code "DEALNEWSFS" (a savings of $9.) Buy Now at SideDeal
- built-in USB-C cable (only compatible with USB-C devices)
Save on wireless chargers as low as $11, portable power banks beginning at $10, car chargers from $10, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Anker Outlet Store via eBay.
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb Anker PowerWave+ 10W Wireless Charging Pad w/ Wall Charger for $20 ($23 off and a low by $8).
- Certified refurbished items are backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
Apply coupon code "50LAV55W" for a savings of $23. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by DamonLight via Amazon.
- 15W wireless charging
- 22.5W USB output
- 20W USB-C output
- Model: KT-D003
Clip the coupon on the product page to get this deal. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available at this price in Black.
- Sold by Uiben via Amazon.
- 5,200mAh
- USB output
- 3 heat levels
- up to 7 hours of heating time
- includes charging cable, lanyard, and tote bag
Discounted brands include DeWalt (from $45.99), Makita (from $44.99), Worx (from $7.99), and Milwaukee (mainly from $42.99). Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the DeWalt 20V MAX XR Cordless 1/2" Impact Wrench for $179.99 (low by $50).
It's $110 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by spreetail on eBay
- 12,000 BTU output
- remote control
- Model: BMS500-AAU012-1AHXXA
That's a buck less than you'd pay at Amazon. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by americanclassicmotors via eBay
- compatible with a wide range of models, listed on product page.
- Model: 960
It's $16 under what you would pay at Amazon. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by hpsgrowightstore via eBay.
- 150cfm air flow
- 2250 rpm
- 3 speed fan controller
- Model: GLFANXINLINEEXPC4
That's $10 less than Best Buy charges. Buy Now at Amazon
- 4K HDMI, USB-C, and USB-A ports
- microSD and SD card reader
Apply coupon code "REFURB15" for the best price we could find by $9. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Anker via eBay.
- twin ports equipped with Quick Charge 3.0, PowerIQ, and VoltageBoost
- Model: AKA2025111F0
That's a savings of $15 off list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- 360° voice pick up
- 24-hours call time
- app control
- Model: A3302
It's the lowest price we could find by $30. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- noise-cancelling
- adjustable headband
- foldable
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Model: A3029Z11
