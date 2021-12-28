This is $11 under the best price we found for a new one today, $2 less than our mention for a refurb in August, and the lowest price we've seen it in any condition. Use coupon code "SAVEONCR15" to get this deal. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Anker via eBay.
- surge protection and short circuit prevention
- fast charge up to 2.4 amps
- universal compatibility
- micro USB cable
- travel pouch
- Model: AK-A1263022
It's a savings of $40 off list. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- 800A peak current
- built-in LED flashlight
- 2 USB ports
- built-in compass
- Model: R3120Z11
You'd pay $19 more direct from the brand for a new model. Apply coupon code "SAVEONCR15" to get this deal. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Anker via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 2 high speed USB ports
- Micro USB cable
- Travel pouch
- Model: AKA1215011F0
Clip the $20 on-page coupon and apply code "LPP9GDCC" to save $52 off list, for a price that's $10 less than our mention from last month. Buy Now at Amazon
- In Black or Grey.
- Sold by SinKeu US via Amazon.
- 2 USB outputs
- supports devices less than 100W
- compatible with solar panel (sold separately)
- Model: HP100
Clip the $70 off on page coupon and apply code "WTWVKFNA" for a savings of $206. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Blue or Grey.
- Sold by Lipower via Amazon.
- 300,000mAh (1,000Wh)
- 3 Pure Sine Wave AC outlets
- 3 USB-A port (1 QC 3.0 port)
- USB-C PD port
- 2 12V DC ports
- car charging port
- recharge via AC wall outlet, generator, car outlet, or solar panel (sold separately)
- FCC, ROHS, PSE and CE certified
- includes AC adapter, car charger cable, accessories storage bag, MC4 to DC solar power extension cable
- Model: 348967011
That's a savings of $221 off list price. Buy Now at MorningSave
- Get free shipping via coupon code "DEALNEWSFS".
- It's covered by a 90-day warranty, although it's not clear who backs it.
Apply coupon code "BGe3895d" for a savings of $674. Buy Now at Banggood
- This item ships from a U.S. warehouse.
- Shipping insurance is automatically added in cart, but can be removed. (The price shown does not include it.)
- 10 multifunctional outputs
- LED display
- Model: TS-PS1000
Save on knife block sets, steak knives, carving sets, bakeware, small appliances, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Henckels International Statement 20-Piece Self-Sharpening Knife Set w/ Block for $239.95 ($588 off).
- Shipping is $5.99, but orders of $25 or more receive free shipping.
- Sold by Zwilling Henckels via eBay.
That's $82 under list and tied as the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Upstore via eBay.
- Message the store with your preference of Dell or HP; exact models and specifications vary.
- two 19" LCD monitors
- WiFi adapter
- keyboard/mouse
- Windows 10
Discounts on over 200 items to update cabinet and drawer storage. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Rev-A-Shelf 5WB2-0922CR-1 9" x 22" 2-Tier Cabinet Pull Out Wire Basket for $94.99
- Sold by several vendors via eBay.
Coupon code "SAVEONCR15" cuts it to $58 under the best price we could find for a new pair. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Sennheiser via eBay.
- Note that the seller is away until December 26, but it can still be ordered at this price for delivery once available.
- 30-hour battery life
- Bluetooth 5.0
- in-line voice assistant
- frequency response of 18Hz to 22kHz
It's the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now at Walmart
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders of $35 or more qualify for free shipping.
- 5,500Pa suction power
- built-in Ozone air purifier
- includes 2-in-1 crevice tool w/ brush
- Model: T2520z31
It's the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by AnkerDirect via Amazon.
- added next/previous buttons
- 800 / 1200 / 1600 DPI resolution
- requires 2 AAA batteries (not included)
- Model: AK-98ANWVM-UBA
That's a $40 drop since September and easily the best price we've seen. It's a low now by $49. Buy Now at Verizon
- up to 26 hours' playtime
- noise-cancelling mics
- adjustable EQ
- 22 preset sound profiles
- Model: A3951011
Apply coupon code "SAVEONCR15" for a savings of $3, making it $30 less than you would pay for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 2 USB-A ports
- 3 charging modes
- PowerWave 10 stand
- Model: AK-B2573112-F0
