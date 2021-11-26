That's $17 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Anker via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- full speed charging for MacBook
- compatible with all USB-C phones, tablets, and laptops
- Model: AKA20171210F0
-
Published 11 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
Similar versions cost over $30 on Amazon and Target. Buy Now at SideDeal
- Apply coupon code "DEALNEWSFS" to get free shipping.
- charging Indicator
- use the on/off switch to turn on the LED ring
- temperature control
There are 18 to save on, with prices starting from $7. Shop Now at Amazon
- pictured is the Anker 5,000mAh Magnetic Wireless Portable Charger for $31.99 ($28 low)
Save $10 off list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- universal USB-C
- up to 25W for Samsung smartphones and up to 20W for iPhone
- Model: WCA004dq
Save $20 off the list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- At this price in White.
- Qi charging
- non-slip grip
- Model: WIA002
It's $14 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Powerarc via Amazon.
- LED indicator light
- PD 3.0 USB C port
- QC compatible USB A port
- IntelligentSafety
- Model: PC1800
Thousands of deals are on offer, including brand-name apparel, big-ticket tech, and much more. Shop Now at eBay
It's $155 under our April mention and the best deal we've seen. You'd pay $550 for a refurbished unit from Samsung direct. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Bobcat_Wireless via eBay.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 8-core processor
- 6.8" 1440x3040 Super AMOLED touchscreen
- 12GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- 12MP camera
- Model: SMN975UZKAXAA
Save on knife block sets, steak knives, carving sets, bakeware, small appliances, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Henckels International Statement 20-Piece Self-Sharpening Knife Set w/ Block for $239.95 ($588 off).
- Shipping is $5.99, but orders of $25 or more receive free shipping.
- Sold by Zwilling Henckels via eBay.
That's at least $5 under what ASICS charges via other storefronts. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by ASICS via eBay.
That's a saving of $100 and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
- 3 cleaning modes
- up to 40 minutes run time in low mode
- Model: T2501Z13
Clip the $4 off on page coupon to get the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by AnkerDirect via Amazon.
- dual USB ports
- Bluetooth and FM connections
- Model: R5113
That's a few bucks under Amazon's price for a pair. Buy Now at MorningSave
- Get free shipping via coupon code "DEALNEWSFS".
That's the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Anker via eBay.
- LED display
- 12 body measurements
- track the health trends of up to 16 users
- works w/ Apple Health, Google Fit, & Fitbit
- Model: T9146
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|58%
|--
|$12
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register