Amped Wireless High Power Wireless-N 600mW Gigabit Dual Band Range Extender for $50

New
Daily Steals · 1 hr ago
$50 $160
free shipping
That's the best price we could find by $11. Buy Now at Daily Steals
Features
- dual high power 2.4GHz amplifiers, dual 5.0GHz amplifiers, and dual high gain antennas
- Gigabit wired ports
- USB port
- Model: SR20000G
Details
Comments
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
eBay · 6 days ago
Open-Box D-Link 802.11ac Dual-Band WiFi Range Extender
$15 $80
free shipping
It's the lowest price we could find by $55 and the best deal we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- Sold by Big Deals via eBay.
Features
- compact
- supports speeds of up to 1,200Mbps
- 2 folding external antennas
- Model: DAP-1620
Walmart · 3 days ago
TP-Link WiFi 6 AX3000 Smart WiFi Router
$99 $129
free shipping
That's $31 less then the best we could find at Amazon, which is at least $20 less than the next best after that. Buy Now at Walmart
Features
- up to 2,402Mbps on 5 GHz band and 574Mbps on 2.4 GHz band
- 4 high-performance antennas
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Refurb Asus N600 Dual-Band Wireless Router
$25 $80
free shipping w/ Prime
That's the best price we could find for a refurb by $3. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by DealParade via Amazon.
- No warranty info is provided.
Features
- two 300Mbps Wireless-N networks
- parental controls
- Model: RT-N53
B&H Photo Video · 2 wks ago
Netgear Orbi AC1200 Whole Home WiFi System
$100 in cart $120
$10 shipping
It's the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
Tips
- Discount applies in cart.
Features
- includes AC1200 router and two satellites
- up to 4,500-sq. ft. of coverage
- Model: RBK13
New
Daily Steals · 1 hr ago
KangarooKastle Bounce House for Kids with Slide and Blower
$250 $280
free shipping
Apply coupon code "DNKGRO" to get this deal. That's $550 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Daily Steals
Features
- 9.1-feet x 5.9-feet
- Recommended for children 25-90 lbs / 300 lbs total capacity
- Mesh netting walls for ventilation
- 420D oxford cloth
Daily Steals · 15 hrs ago
Panasonic AA or AAA Batteries Heavy Duty- 96 Pack
$28 $50
free shipping
That's a shipped low by $2. Buy Now at Daily Steals
Daily Steals · 1 wk ago
Refurb HP 10th-Gen. i3 Desktop w/ 24" 1080p Monitor
$440 $500
free shipping
Coupon code "DNHPDSK" drops the price – that's $109 less than you'd pay for a new model. Buy Now at Daily Steals
Tips
- A 90-day warranty applies, but it's not clear who backs it.
Features
- 10th-gen. Intel Core i3-10100 Comet Lake 3.6GHz quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 1TB hard drive
- DVD burner
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Monitor:
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- IPS panel
- HDMI & DVI inputs
- Model: M01-F1033wb
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Daily Steals
|68%
|--
|$50
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register