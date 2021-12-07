That's $8 less than you'd pay at Amazon. Buy Now at QVC
- 8" 1280x800 touchscreen LCD
- 2.0GHz quad-core processor
- 2GB RAM & 32GB internal storage
- 2MP rear and front cameras
- microSD card slot; USB-C
- 12-hour battery life
- kid-proof case
- Fire OS
- Model: B07WDDT3G5
That's $75 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- 4GB RAM; 64GB storage (expandable up to 1TB w/ microSD slot)
- 10.1" 1080p display (10% brighter than previous model)
- Wireless charging
- Model: B08BX6B43K
That's a savings of $55 off list, and the lowest price it's been on Amazon. Buy Now at Amazon
- In Black.
- This item is refurbished, tested, and certified to look and work like new, and comes with the same limited warranty as a new device.
- 1920x1200 IPS touchscreen LCD
- 2.0GHz octa-core processor
- 2GB RAM & 32GB storage
- 2MP front & rear-facing cameras with 720p HD video recording
- Alexa hands-free mode
- microSD card slot
- Model: B07K1RZWMC
That's a savings of $40 off list price on one but if you apply coupon code "2PACK", you'll get two for $100! Buy Now at Amazon
- 1.3GHz quad-core processor
- 7" 1024x600 touchscreen LCD
- 1GB RAM and 16GB internal storage
- 2MP rear and front cameras
- up to 7 hour battery life
- microSD card slot
- includes a case with built-in stand and 1-year of Amazon Kids+
That's $65 off and the best price it's been. Buy Now at Amazon
- The controller is designed for Amazon's subscription gaming service, which costs $5.99 per month.
- 8" 1280x800 LCD
- 2GHz quad-core processor
- 2GB RAM, 32GB storage
- 2MP front and rear cameras
- Fire OS with Alexa
Apply coupon code "VERYMERRY2" to get this deal. That's a buck under last week, $235 off list, and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Lenovo
- MediaTek MT8183 2.0GHz quad-core CPU
- 4GB RAM and 32GB eMMC storage
- 10.1" 1920x1200 IPS touch display
- Bluetooth 4.2
- Chrome OS
- Model: 82AM000EUS
Shop a range of discounted Fire tablets. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Amazon Fire HD 10 10.1" 32GB Tablet (2021) for $99.99 ($50 off).
Save on three sizes of tablet, with 16GB to 64GB of storage. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the 10th-Gen. Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus 32GB 8" Tablet for $54.99 (best-ever price, low by $65).
Coupon code "HOLIDAYTABS" cuts it to $70 off list price. Buy Now at Lenovo
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 octo-core 8x Kryo 260@2.0GHz processor
- 11" 2,000 x 1,200 2K IPS touchscreen
- 64GB eMMC storage
- Android 10
- Model: ZA7R0118US
That's the best price we've seen and a low now by $4. Buy Now at QVC
- dual multi-surface
- adaptive navigation
- 3-stage cleaning system
- Model: R694020
- UPC: 885155027221
Save $60 off list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Alexa voice control
- stream Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, and more in hi-fidelity audio
- multiple digital & analog inputs & outputs
- lets you cast to one or more Echo speakers from a line-in input like an amplified turntable or CD player
That's $12 off and the first discount we've seen on this recent release. Buy Now at Amazon
- Energy Star Certified
- works w/ Alexa
- remote operation via app
This introductory price is $450 less than you'd normally pay. (You'll need to register your interest to possibly receive an invitation to buy upon release.) Buy Now at Amazon
- household robot for home monitoring with Alexa
- 6-month free trial of Ring Protect Pro
- Alexa Together subscription (coming soon)
- can follow you with entertainment or find you to deliver calls, messages, timers, alarms, or reminders
That's a savings of $30 off list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- In three colors (Sage Green pictured). Available in two sizes.
- This item will be released on December 8, 2021.
- includes 12-month Halo membership
- activity tracking and health metrics
- Android and iOS compatible
- Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity
- interchangeable bands
- water resistant to 50M
- up to 7-day battery life
- Alexa enabled
