Amazon eero 6 Dual-Band Mesh WiFi System for $181
New
Best Buy · 14 mins ago
Amazon eero 6 Dual-Band Mesh WiFi System
$181 $279
free shipping

That's a low by $98 and the best price we've seen.

Features
  • WiFi + 6 Ethernet ports
  • supports 75 devices simultaneously
  • includes an AmazonBasics ethernet cable
  • covers up to 5,000 sq. ft. with support for WiFi speeds up to 900 Mbps (wired connection) / 500 Mbps (wireless connection)
  • Model: M110311
