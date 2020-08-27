That's $15 less than you'd pay to Amazon direct. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee.
-
-
That's $20 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- hexa-core processor (quad-core at up to 2.2GHz, dual-core at up to 1.9GHz)
- 8 microphones with far-field voice recognition
- 4K video streaming with HDR10 support
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 5.0
- includes Alexa Voice Remote
- 2GB RAM & 16GB storage
It's $10 under list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- records full HD videos and hi-resolution images
- Bluetooth
- WiFi
- records to up to 8 hours on a single charge
Save 10% to 40% on appliances, tools, patio furniture, bath upgrades, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
Save on almost 80 items, including shelves, label makers, laundry hampers, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Orders of $45 or more ship free. Otherwise, choose in-store pickup where available to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee.
To get more specific, you'll save on ceiling fans, lighted fans, bar lights, vanity lights, lamps, strip lights, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fees, or bag free shipping on orders of $45 or more.
Add 24 2-packs to your cart and the price will drop automatically to $1.35 each. The best part about this deal is that you can mix and match sizes. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Available in sizes from 14" x 14" to 20" x 25".
It's a fair price for a pair of 5-pocket style pants. We've seen other brands with the same styling starting at $17. Shop Now at Amazon
- Available in several colors (Olive pictured).
Fill out the short questionnaire to request an invitation to purchase this newly announced fitness/health tracker device. If you score an invitation, you'll save $35 off the list price, and get free 6-month access to the Halo service (a $3.99 per month value). Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in several colors (Silver pictured).
- Invitation quantities are limited.
- After the 6-month free period, the Halo service will auto-renew at $3.99 per month unless cancelled (you'll still retain access to basic sleep time, heart rate, and step tracking).
- screen-free
- measures body composition
- tracks sleep and activity
- analyzes qualities of your voice like energy and positivity
Most stores charge $250 or more. Buy Now at Staples
- Up to two-years of battery life
- Enhanced motion detection
- Two-way talk
- Weather-resistant and IP-65 rated
- Works with Alexa
- Night vision
- Model: B07MMZF2BF
It's a savings of $50 off list. Buy Now at Amazon
- 2.0GHz octa-core processor
- 1920x1200 IPS touchscreen LCD
- 2GB RAM & 32GB storage
- 2MP front & rear-facing cameras with 720p HD video recording
- Alexa hands-free mode
- microSD card slot
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Lowe's
|37%
|$20 (exp 8 mos ago)
|$25
|Buy Now
|Best Buy
|$15 (exp 1 yr ago)
|--
|Check Price
|Target
|$20 (exp 9 mos ago)
|--
|Check Price
|Amazon
|$20 (exp 8 mos ago)
|--
|Check Price
|Kohl's
|$20 (exp 9 mos ago)
|--
|Check Price
