hexa-core processor (quad-core at up to 2.2GHz, dual-core at up to 1.9GHz)
- hexa-core processor (quad-core at up to 2.2GHz, dual-core at up to 1.9GHz)
- 8 microphones with far-field voice recognition
- 4K video streaming with HDR10 support
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth
- includes Alexa Voice Remote
- 2GB RAM & 16GB storage
- built-in 40mm speaker
- Model: B07KGVB6D6
-


-

-

It's aggressively price-matched elsewhere, but you won't find it cheaper – it's also $20 off list. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Pad your order to over $45 to bag free shipping; otherwise, it adds $5.99.
- more storage for apps and games than any other streaming media stick
- access to 4K Ultra HD, Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10+
- choose from 500,000 movies and TV episodes
- Model: B079QHML21
Grab Amazon's just-announced cheapest release for a Fire Stick to compete with the price point of Roku and Google devices. Buy Now at Amazon
- This version doesn't have TV controls.
- Need TV controls? Scroll through "Pick a version" and find the new 2020 model with TV controls for $10 more.
It will be released on September 30.
Trade in an eligible Fire TV device to receive a 20% discount off the purchase of a new one. Plus, you will also receive an Amazon gift card equal to an appraised value of your old device. Shop Now at Amazon
- A pre-paid shipping label will be provided for your old device.
- The 20% discount will apply automatically at final checkout.
With six months of free Netflix, you'll save $38 compared to what you'd pay for the device at Target plus a 2-screen Netflix subscription. Buy Now at Google
- In three colors (Snow pictured).
- Available to new and existing Netflix subscribers.
This brand new Chromecast costs $50 elsewhere, but you'll get it for free after your first YouTube TV payment. Buy Now at YouTube
- YouTube TV features over 85 channels (including NFL, NBA, and MLB networks) and unlimited cloud DVR storage
- Chromecast features 4K HD streaming
Most sellers charge $50. Buy Now at Amazon
- supports 4K & HDR streaming
- access Apple TV+, Disney+, Netflix, The Roku Channel, HBO, and more
- acts as a universal remote
Though we may still not be as advanced as The Jetsons yet, you can still get a jump start on the future with these deals on smart assistants, security cameras, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Opt for store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $45 or more.
Select a Kobalt tool from the product page that says "free gift with purchase" to receive a free battery worth $60. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders $45 or more ship free.
Remodel your home from the ground up with up to 14 styles on offer, saving about a buck per square foot. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders $45 or more ship free.
Looking to start your holiday shopping early? Check out Lowe's gift zone for thousands of ideas. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Opt for store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $45 or more.
Fill out the short questionnaire to request an invitation to purchase this newly announced fitness/health tracker device. If you score an invitation, you'll save $35 off the list price, and get free 6-month access to the Halo service (a $3.99 per month value). Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in several colors (Silver pictured).
- Invitation quantities are limited.
- After the 6-month free period, the Halo service will auto-renew at $3.99 per month unless cancelled (you'll still retain access to basic sleep time, heart rate, and step tracking).
- screen-free
- measures body composition
- tracks sleep and activity
- analyzes qualities of your voice like energy and positivity
Add two to your cart and apply coupon code "DOT2PACK" to save $20. Buy Now at Amazon
- Under "Pick a version," you can also get it with an LED clock or the Kids Edition for $59.99 before coupon; the coupon takes $20 off when you buy two of any model.
- This item will be released on October 22, 2020.
- 1.6" front-firing speaker
- dual-band 802.11ac wireless
- 3.5 mm line out
- Model: B07FZ8S74R
That's the best price we could find by at least a buck. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available at this price in In Dark Metal.
Save $30 off list price with coupon code "ECHO2PK". Buy Now at Amazon
- This item will be released on October 22, 2020.
- Available in several colors (Twilight Blue pictured).
- built-in hub for Zigbee devices or Ring Smart Lighting products (coming soon)
- 3.0" woofer and dual front-firing 0.8" tweeters
- Dolby audio
- 802.11ac wireless
- Model: B00X4WHP5E71733
