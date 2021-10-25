That's $30 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Tech Pros NYC via eBay.
- 10.1" 1920x1200 display
- MediaTek MTK/MT8183 8-core CPU
- 3GB RAM & 32GB storage
- Amazon Alexa
- Fire OS 7
- Model: B08BX7FV5L
-
Published 58 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
That's the best we've seen and a current low by $15.
- In several colors (Black pictured).
- Save up to an additional 20% with an eligible trade-in.
- 8" 1280x800 LCD
- 2GHz quad-core processor
- 2GB RAM, 32GB storage
- 2MP front and rear cameras
- Fire OS with Alexa
It's $763 under list and the best deal we could find.
- 85" interactive display features 4K UHD resolution and a built-in speaker
- draw, write, and inspire new ideas with a smooth and familiar passive pen
- easy content sharing through NFC, screen mirroring, or HDMI
- multi touch screen allows up to four people to write simultaneously
- Model: LH85WMRWBGCXZA
That's a $41 drop since Monday and $380 less than you'd pay elsewhere brand new.
- This certified refurbished item is backed by a 2-year Allstate comprehensive warranty.
- Sold by Out of This World Electronics via eBay, in like new condition.
- Microsoft SQ1 1.8GHz CPU
- 13" 2880x1920 touchscreen
- 8GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: JQL-00001
That's $5 under our August mention, and $5 less than a refurb model costs at other major stores. Alternatively, the refurb 32GB model costs $99.99.
- Sold by BigDeals via eBay.
- A 60-day warranty applies, although it's not clear who backs it.
- In Black or White.
Save on almost 200 Lenovo-branded laptops, tablets, accessories, and more.
- Sold by Lenovo via eBay
- Lenovo Yoga 6 AMD Ryzen 7 13.3" IPS Laptop for $789.99 (pictured, $140 off)
That's around $10 less than you'd pay in local stores.
- Sold by Hanes via eBay.
- Available in Multicolor.
That's the best price we could find by $20.
- Sold by hpsgrowightstore via Amazon.
- 150cfm air flow
- 2250 rpm
- 3 speed fan controller
- Model: GLFANXINLINEEXPC4
That's $139 under the best price we could find for a new one.
- Sold by dbskyusa88 via eBay.
- 5900 RPM performance
- Model: ST4000NC000
Save on a selection of saws and drills.
- These items are certified refurbished and backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb DeWalt 20V 1/4" 3-Speed Impact Driver (No Battery) for $84 in cart ($26 less than buying it new elsewhere).
This invitation-only introductory price is $50 less than you'd pay normally.
- interactive projector and video-calling device
- includes 1 year of Amazon Kids+
- includes Tangram Bits for interactive learning
- works with a free mobile app on iOS and Android
Save an average of $50 on yearly energy bills.
- This item will be released on November 4, 2021.
- It's available with a C-Wire Power Adapter for $74.99 ($10 savings).
- Up to $59 in rebates may be available from local energy providers. Eligible customers can check this with their zip code and through Amazon's email once the item has shipped.
- Energy Star Certified
- works w/ Alexa
- remote operation via app
Save on a selection of men's and women's styles.
- Pictured is the Amazon Men's V-Neck Sweater for $19.60 ($20 off).
This introductory price is $450 less than you'd normally pay. You'll need to register your interest and you're not guaranteed to have the opportunity to buy it, though.
- household robot for home monitoring with Alexa
- 6-month free trial of Ring Protect Pro
- Alexa Together subscription (coming soon)
- can follow you with entertainment or find you to deliver calls, messages, timers, alarms, or reminders
