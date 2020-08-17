Coupon code "266820" makes it the lowest price we've seen for a new one and the best deal now by $20. Buy Now at UntilGone
- First Echo Show to have a built-in camera shutter for improved privacy
- 5.5" 960x480 touchscreen LCD
- 1.65" 4-watt full-range speaker
- 802.11ac wireless and Bluetooth 4.2
- Model: B07HZLHPKP
That's $20 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- hexa-core processor (quad-core at up to 2.2GHz, dual-core at up to 1.9GHz)
- 8 microphones with far-field voice recognition
- 4K video streaming with HDR10 support
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 5.0
- includes Alexa Voice Remote
- 2GB RAM & 16GB storage
That's $20 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Charcoal.
- better speaker quality than Echo Dot Gen 2
- 4 far-field microphones
Thanks to the Kohl's Cash, it's the best price by ten bucks. Buy Now at Kohl's
- In Charcoal or Heather Gray.
- Kohl's Cash can be redeemed in-store or online from July 27 through August 2.
- built-in Zigbee hub
- 360° sound
- Model: L9D29R
Apply coupon code "GGMM0811" for a savings of $12. Buy Now at Amazon
- The speaker is not included.
- Available in Black or White.
- Sold by GGMM Direct via Amazon.
- 5200mAh battery
- built-in smart charging chip
- up to 8 hours of use at 50% volume on a full charge
That's the lowest price we could find by $15. Buy Now at P.C. Richard and Son
- voice-activated speaker powered by Amazon Alexa
- built-in microphone array
- far-field voice recognition
- 360° sound and responsive lighting
- Model: HKALLUREBLKAM
Apply coupon code "7559720-AFS" to save $64 off list price. Buy Now at UntilGone
- 2.4" LCD monitor
- 320 x 240 resolution
- 0.3 mega pixels camera
- 180 seconds total record time
Apply coupon code "452SHRT" for the best price we could find by $10. Buy Now at UntilGone
- Available in Assorted or Grey.
Use coupon code "5112720" to get it for $40 less than Amazon charges. Buy Now at UntilGone
- Available in Red or Green.
- A 90-day Sun Joe warranty is included.
- 13.5-amp motor
- 8-gallon bag capacity
- generates up to 165mph airspeeds
- Model: SBJ803E
That's the lowest price we could find for a refurb by $12. Buy Now at UntilGone
- No warranty information is provided.
- Intel Gen 3 i5 3.2GHz quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 250GB HDD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Similar ones start at around $70 via third party sellers.
Update: The price has dropped to $38.16. Buy Now at Amazon
- 13 lock slots for standard padlocks
It's $30 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- 8" 1280x800 LCD
- 2GHz quad-core processor
- 2GB RAM, 32GB storage
- 2MP front and rear cameras
- Fire OS with Alexa
- Model: B07TMJ1R3X
It's $20 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- connects to Alexa via your phone app
- 8 mics to hear your requests over road noise
- includes in-car power adaptor, micro-USB cable, auxiliary cable, and vent mount
Check out via Subscribe and Save to get this discount. Buy Now at Amazon
- absorbent, durable 2-ply construction
