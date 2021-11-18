Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Lowe's 50% $45 (exp 1 yr ago) $40 Buy Now
Woot! An Amazon Company   $40 (exp 1 yr ago) -- Check Price
Home Depot   $45 (exp 1 yr ago) -- Check Price
Amazon   $45 (exp 1 mo ago) -- Check Price
UntilGone   $50 (exp 1 yr ago) -- Check Price
Kohl's   $60 (exp 1 yr ago) -- Check Price
Target   $150 (exp 2 yrs ago) -- Check Price