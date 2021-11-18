It's $5 under our October mention, the lowest price we could by $38, and the best deal we've seen. Buy Now at Lowe's
- First Echo Show to have a built-in camera shutter for improved privacy
- 5.5" 960x480 touchscreen LCD
- 1.65" 4-watt full-range speaker
- 802.11ac wireless and Bluetooth 4.2
- Model: B07HZLHPKP
That's $5 under our apparently final clearance price mention of new ones from last week, $40 off original list, and the lowest price we've seen for it in any condition. Buy Now at Amazon
- A 1-year warranty applies, same as with new ones had.
- Available in Black (pictured) or Sandstone.
You'd pay double that at other stores for these bought separately. Buy Now at Amazon
- Echo Dot:
- better speaker quality than Echo Dot Gen 2
- 4 far-field microphones
- Bulb:
- Choose from over 16 million colors or whites
- Works with Alexa and Google Assistant
- Set scenes, change colors or put your lights on a schedule
It's $30 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
You'd pay $50 for this bundle of items elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
- It's in stock soon, but can still be purchased at this price now.
Squeeze some more value out of an old echo device or Bluetooth headphones and gain a voucher to spend sitewide, plus a head start investment in a new echo device of your choosing. Shop Now at Amazon
- Answer a few questions from Amazon about your device's condition to receive a trade-in quote
- Non-working Echo devices or bluetooth headphones and speakers are eligible.
- If it qualifies for instant payment, you can get your trade-in benefits right away.
- The benefits automatically apply to your cart at checkout when you purchase a new qualifying device.
- Print a shipping label and send your Echo devices or bluetooth headphones and speakers for free. It will be verified within 10 days.
- Amazon Gift Card equal to an appraised value of your Echo device or bluetooth headphone or speaker
- A bonus 25% off a new qualifying Echo device will be applied to your account
That's $5 under our mention from three weeks ago and a savings of $25 off the list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Panda or Tiger.
- parental controls, including time limits and activity review
- disabled voice shopping and filtered music selection
- Echo Drop-in – call your kids from another room
Save on lighting starting from $2, decor from $3, smart home from $20, up to 40% off tools and accessories, up to $750 off appliances, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Shipping adds $5.99, although orders of $45 or more ship free.
The deals change daily, so don't wait to buy. Save on bath fixtures, garden tools, home improvement, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
Save on a range of smart home items, including motion sensors from $19; Google Nest Minis from $25; Lenovo Smart Clock Essentials from $30, and much more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Pictured is the GE Cync Plug-in Wired Smart Indoor Stick Up Cam Security Camera for $49.98 (low by $2).
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or orders of $45 or more ship free.
Save on tool chests, saws, combo kits, hand tools, lighting, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Choose store pickup, where available, to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $45 or more.
- Pictured is the Kobalt 2-Tool 24V Max Brushless Combo Kit for $149 ($50 off list).
Save an average of $50 on yearly energy bills. Buy Now at Amazon
- Usually ships within 6 to 12 days.
- It's available with a C-Wire Power Adapter for $74.99 ($10 savings).
- Up to $59 in rebates may be available from local energy providers. Eligible customers can check this with their zip code and through Amazon's email once the item has shipped.
- Energy Star Certified
- works w/ Alexa
- remote operation via app
This invitation-only introductory price is $50 less than you'd pay normally. Buy Now at Amazon
- interactive projector and video-calling device
- includes 1 year of Amazon Kids+
- includes Tangram Bits for interactive learning
- works with a free mobile app on iOS and Android
The new Echo Show 15 has a $250 list price – the bundled Blink Mini security camera costs $35 almost everywhere else, so you're saving $25. Buy Now at Amazon
- Scheduled for release on December 9.
- Echo Show 15:
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 5MP camera
- Alexa voice assistant w/ widgets
- wall-mountable
- Blink Mini:
- 110° field of view
- infrared night vision
- compatible with Android or iOS and Alexa
- 2-way audio recording
That's the best price we've seen, at $5 under our expired mention from three days ago, and a current low by $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- access to 4K Ultra HD, Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10+
- Stream more than 1 million movies and TV episodes from Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Peacock, and more
