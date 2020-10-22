New
Lowe's · 18 mins ago
3rd-Gen. Amazon Echo Dot
$19 $30
free shipping w/ $45

This matches Amazon's Prime Day price as the lowest price we've seen and the best deal we could find by $13. Buy Now at Lowe's

Tips
  • Shipping adds $5.99, but orders $45 or more ship free.
Features
  • adapts to speech patterns, vocabulary, and personal references
  • voice-controlled
  • Model: B07FZ8S74R
  • Expires 11/9/2020
    Published 18 min ago
Amazon · 2 wks ago
4th-Gen Amazon Echo Dot preorders
2 for $80 $100
free shipping

Add two to your cart and apply coupon code "DOT2PACK" to save $20. Buy Now at Amazon

Tips
  • Under "Pick a version," you can also get it with an LED clock or the Kids Edition for $59.99 before coupon; the coupon takes $20 off when you buy two of any model.
  • This item will be released on October 22, 2020.
Features
  • 1.6" front-firing speaker
  • dual-band 802.11ac wireless
  • 3.5 mm line out
  • Model: B07FZ8S74R
Amazon · 3 wks ago
3rd-Gen. Amazon Echo Dot
2 for $80 $100
free shipping

Add two to your cart and apply coupon code "DOT2PACK" to save $20. Buy Now at Amazon

Tips
  • This item will be released on October 22, 2020.
  • Under "Pick a version," you can also get it with an LED clock or the Kids Edition for $59.99 before coupon; the coupon takes $20 off when you buy two of any model.
Features
  • 1.6" front-firing speaker
  • dual-band 802.11ac wireless
  • 3.5 mm line out
  • Model: B07FZ8S74R
Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Lowe's 36% -- $19 Buy Now
Amazon 19% $80 $80 Check Price
Bed Bath & Beyond   $19 (exp 5 days ago) -- Check Price
Home Depot   $19 (exp 1 wk ago) -- Check Price
Dell Home   $22 (exp 10 mos ago) -- Check Price