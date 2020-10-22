This matches Amazon's Prime Day price as the lowest price we've seen and the best deal we could find by $13. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders $45 or more ship free.
- adapts to speech patterns, vocabulary, and personal references
- voice-controlled
- Model: B07FZ8S74R
Expires 11/9/2020
Published 18 min ago
- Under "Pick a version," you can also get it with an LED clock or the Kids Edition for $59.99 before coupon; the coupon takes $20 off when you buy two of any model.
This item will be released on October 22, 2020.
- 1.6" front-firing speaker
- dual-band 802.11ac wireless
- 3.5 mm line out
Save $30 off list price with coupon code "ECHO2PK". Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in several colors (Twilight Blue pictured).
- built-in hub for Zigbee devices or Ring Smart Lighting products (coming soon)
- 3.0" woofer and dual front-firing 0.8" tweeters
- Dolby audio
- 802.11ac wireless
- Model: B00X4WHP5E71733
The Echo Show 5 costs $45 alone with Prime, so you're getting the TP-Link smart plug for $5, and making a savings of $63 off list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- The Echo Show is available in Charcoal or Sandstone.
- First Echo Show to have a built-in camera shutter for improved privacy
- 5.5" 960x480 touchscreen LCD
- 1.65" 4-watt full-range speaker
- 802.11ac wireless and Bluetooth 4.2
- Smart Plug is compatible with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Microsoft Cortana
Save on Macbooks, iPads, Apple Watches, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
Don't let your old Echo devices go to waste, even if they're broken! Instead, get them quickly assessed to nab a gift card plus a major discount on a new Echo to update your smart home experience. Shop Now at Amazon
- Print a shipping label and send your Echo devices or bluetooth headphones and speakers for free and Amazon will verify its condition within 10 days.
- The discount will apply automatically at final checkout.
- The amount you get on the gift card will depend on your trade-in model.
- Even non-working Echo devices or bluetooth headphones and speakers are eligible.
That's $100 less than what you'd pay for it new elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
- In Charcoal or Sandstone
- This price is for Prime members only
- A 1-year Amazon warranty applies.
- 10.1" 1280x800 (720p) touchscreen
- 5MP camera
- dual 10W 2" speakers
- built-in Zigbee smart home hub
- 802.11n WiFi and Bluetooth
It's $6 below our mention from last week and 50% off now at Kohl's. Although several stores are price matching, it's the best deal we've seen and $30 less than you'd pay from Amazon direct." Buy Now at Kohl's
- Need more than one? If you buy two, you'll receive $10 in Kohl's Cash (and free shipping), which drops the price per item to $39.99, provided you redeem the Cash. (It can be redeemed in-store or online from November 2 through 10.)
- 5.5" 960x480 touchscreen LCD
- 1.65" 4-watt full-range speaker
Though we may still not be as advanced as The Jetsons yet, you can still get a jump start on the future with these deals on smart assistants, security cameras, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Opt for store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $45 or more.
Select a Kobalt tool from the product page that says "free gift with purchase" to receive a free battery worth $60. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders $45 or more ship free.
Looking to start your holiday shopping early? Check out Lowe's gift zone for thousands of ideas. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Opt for store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $45 or more.
Find the perfect gift among thousands of appliances, automotive deals, home decor items, grills, tools, organization, and more to choose from. Buy Now at Lowe's
Grab Amazon's just-announced cheapest release for a Fire Stick to compete with the price point of Roku and Google devices. Buy Now at Amazon
- This version doesn't have TV controls.
- Need TV controls? Scroll through "Pick a version" and find the new 2020 model with TV controls for $10 more.
It will be released on September 30.
Fill out the short questionnaire to request an invitation to purchase this newly announced fitness/health tracker device. If you score an invitation, you'll save $35 off the list price, and get free 6-month access to the Halo service (a $3.99 per month value). Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in several colors (Silver pictured).
- Invitation quantities are limited.
- After the 6-month free period, the Halo service will auto-renew at $3.99 per month unless cancelled (you'll still retain access to basic sleep time, heart rate, and step tracking).
- screen-free
- measures body composition
- tracks sleep and activity
- analyzes qualities of your voice like energy and positivity
That's the best price we could find by at least a buck. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available at this price in In Dark Metal.
Save at least $70 on this bundle that will keep you turning the page. Buy Now at Amazon
- In several colors (Black pictured).
- Bag the 32GB model at $75 off list price, at $144.97.
- Amazon leather cover
- 8GB storage
- 300 ppi glare-free display
- Audible option
- Built-in adjustable light
More Offers
