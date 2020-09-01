That's $2 under our July mention of a used model, and the lowest price we've seen for the 1st-gen. in any condition. It's also at least $42 below what third party Amazon sellers are charging, and $35 cheaper than the limited number of new models available. Buy Now at eBay
- Need more than one? Add two to cart and you'll get an extra $5 off the total, bringing the price per item to $40.49.
- Sold by BuySpry via eBay, and includes a 60-day seller warranty.
- Available in Black.
- 7" touchscreen w/ video playback
- 802.11n WiFi and Bluetooth
- dual 2" speakers
- 5MP camera
- Model: B01J24C0TI
Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 3/5
Coupon code "266820" makes it the lowest price we've seen for a new one and the best deal now by $20. Buy Now at UntilGone
- First Echo Show to have a built-in camera shutter for improved privacy
- 5.5" 960x480 touchscreen LCD
- 1.65" 4-watt full-range speaker
- 802.11ac wireless and Bluetooth 4.2
- Model: B07HZLHPKP
That's $15 less than buying these three items at Amazon. Buy Now at Best Buy
- To get this bundle, add the Amazon Echo Studio (pictured) to your cart. The Amazon Echo Show 5 and the Philips Hue Smart Bulb will be added to your cart automatically.
That's $20 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- hexa-core processor (quad-core at up to 2.2GHz, dual-core at up to 1.9GHz)
- 8 microphones with far-field voice recognition
- 4K video streaming with HDR10 support
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 5.0
- includes Alexa Voice Remote
- 2GB RAM & 16GB storage
That's the best price we could find by $20. Buy Now at Amazon
- In Blue or Rainbow
- parental controls, including time limits and activity review
- disabled voice shopping and filtered music selection
- Echo Drop-in – call your kids from another room
- 1 year of FreeTime Unlimited
That's a current low by $50 and the best price we've seen for it new. (We saw it for $127 in our February mention.) Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 624 1.8GHz processor
- 10.1" 1920 x 1200 touchscreen
- 2GB RAM + 4GB eMMC and dual mics
- Model: ZA3N0003US
That's the lowest price we could find by $15. Buy Now at P.C. Richard and Son
- voice-activated speaker powered by Amazon Alexa
- built-in microphone array
- far-field voice recognition
- 360° sound and responsive lighting
- Model: HKALLUREBLKAM
With coupon code "9567820", that's $6 less than you'd pay from Amazon direct. Buy Now at UntilGone
- Available in Charcoal or Sandstone.
- 8" 1280 x 800p LCD screen
- 2 built-in speakers
- 1 MP camera
- Alexa smart voice control
- compatible with Android and FireOS 6
- Model: C7H6N3
Apply coupon code "PARTYFOR25" to save on everything from laptops, headphones, shoes, Dyson vacuums, Android and Apple phones, and much more. Shop Now at eBay
- Limit one use per transaction (or cart) while supplies last. Max one redemption per user.
- Coupon does not apply to auction-style listings or purchases made through the Best Offer feature.
- It cannot be combined with any other coupon.
- The coupon discount is capped at a maximum value of $100.
Coupon code "PARTYFOR25" stacks with an automatic 15% off (it applies at checkout) for huge savings on iPhones, iPads, AirPods, Apple Watches, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by VIP Outlet via eBay.
- A $100 maximum discount applies.
Save up to 89% on automotive products, clothing, electronics, home, and more. Shop Now at eBay
Automatic in-cart savings on over 900 men's, women's, and kids' shoes, jackets, T-shirts, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by adidas via eBay.
Fill out the short questionnaire to request an invitation to purchase this newly announced fitness/health tracker device. If you score an invitation, you'll save $35 off the list price, and get free 6-month access to the Halo service (a $3.99 per month value). Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in several colors (Silver pictured).
- Invitation quantities are limited.
- After the 6-month free period, the Halo service will auto-renew at $3.99 per month unless cancelled (you'll still retain access to basic sleep time, heart rate, and step tracking).
- screen-free
- measures body composition
- tracks sleep and activity
- analyzes qualities of your voice like energy and positivity
Most stores charge $250 or more. Buy Now at Staples
- Up to two-years of battery life
- Enhanced motion detection
- Two-way talk
- Weather-resistant and IP-65 rated
- Works with Alexa
- Night vision
- Model: B07MMZF2BF
It's a savings of $50 off list. Buy Now at Amazon
- 2.0GHz octa-core processor
- 1920x1200 IPS touchscreen LCD
- 2GB RAM & 32GB storage
- 2MP front & rear-facing cameras with 720p HD video recording
- Alexa hands-free mode
- microSD card slot
It's $3 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Winter is coming.
- It's available at this price in Black, size L.
- Waterproof
- Windproof
- Elastic wrist cuff
