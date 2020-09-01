New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb 1st-Gen. Amazon Echo Show
$43 $130
free shipping

That's $2 under our July mention of a used model, and the lowest price we've seen for the 1st-gen. in any condition. It's also at least $42 below what third party Amazon sellers are charging, and $35 cheaper than the limited number of new models available. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Need more than one? Add two to cart and you'll get an extra $5 off the total, bringing the price per item to $40.49.
  • Sold by BuySpry via eBay, and includes a 60-day seller warranty.
  • Available in Black.
Features
  • 7" touchscreen w/ video playback
  • 802.11n WiFi and Bluetooth
  • dual 2" speakers
  • 5MP camera
  • Model: B01J24C0TI
