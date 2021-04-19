Clip the on-page coupon for the best price we could find by $55. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Available in several colors (Army Green pictured).
- 1.3" always-on AMOLED display
- 14 sport modes
- 20-day battery life
- water resistance to 165 feet
- 12 military grade certifications
- works in extreme temperatures, including rapid temperature changes from -40 to 158°F for up to two hours
- Model: W1919US1N
- UPC: 851572007658
-
Expires in 5 hr
Published 25 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
Save on the latest flagship Galaxy phones and Galaxy watches, as well as earlier generations, in new, refurb, and open-box condition. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the open-box Samsung Galaxy A51 128GB Verizon Smartphone for $239 ($174 under factory-sealed unlocked model).
It's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Macy's
- Available in Black or Blue.
- tracks sleep and steps, syncs to phone, and more
- compatible with Android operating systems
- built-in Google Assistant
- 1.22" touch display
- 2MP camera
- Bluetooth
- Model: EX-7HB
That's the best we've seen for it without a trade-in or paid by a monthly fee, and a savings of $80 off list price. Buy Now at Samsung
- In several colors (Mystic Black/ Black pictured).
- Alternatively, get it from $189.99 with a trade-in, which is the equivalent of $160 in immediate credit.
- 1.15 GHz Samsung Exynos 9110 CPU
- 1.4" 360x360 Super AMOLED display
- 1GB RAM, 8GB storage
- SpO2, VO2 max, and heart-rate monitoring
- Tizen OS 5.5
- Model: SMR845UZSV
Apply coupon code "VOXOZPRP" to save $6, making this $2 below our mention from November. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Yiwujialan via Amazon.
- Available in several colors and sizes.
- classic sport silicone bands
- buckle closure
That's the best price we could find by $299. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Snapdragon 765G chipset and octa-core processor
- 6.81" 2400x1080 IPS LCD display
- 8GB RAM, 128GB storage
- Quad camera system (64MP/12MP/2MP/2MP)
- Front 24MP wide selfie camera
- Android 10 OS
- Model: TA-1243-BL
Save $130 off the list price. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Qualcomm Snapdragon octa-core processor
- 6.2" 2280x1080 display
- 4GB RAM, 64GB storage
- 16 MP + 5 MP dual-camera system
- Android 9.0 (Pie) OS
- Model: PAFV0001US
It's $15 under what you'd pay for a similar camera elsewhere. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 1080p video recording
- microSD card slot
- 170° viewing angle
- Model: SP-4K-AC-KIT
You'll save at least $59 over what you would pay for these items separately. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 18.1MP high-sensitivity MOS sensor
- 10fps shooting rate
- 4K at 30fps video
- 60x zoom optical lens
- includes SanDisk 64GB Extreme Pro memory card and holster bag
- Model: DC-FZ80
More Offers
- MILITARY STANDARD: Amazfit T-Rex smartwatch passed 12 military grade certifications, ensuring its robustness and resistance to harsh environments.
- ULTR-LONG BATTERY LIFE: A deep power optimization give the Amazfit T-Rex a longer battery life of up to 20 hours on a single charge with continuous GPS & 20 days with daily use. Stays with the user over the long haul.
- POWERFUL ALWAYS ON DISPLAY: The Amazfit T-Rex uses a 1.3 AMOLED color screen which supports always-on display, making important information available simply by raising your wrist.
- HIGH-PRECISION GPS: T-Rex uses a high-end Sony GPS chip and built-in highly precise dual-satellite positioning system. Signal efficiency has been significantly increased, making satellite search faster and positioning more accurate.
- WATER RESISTANT: The Amazfit T-Rex has 14 built-in professional sports modes and is rated waterproof to 5ATM (50 Meters). You can wear it while swimming in pools and open water to meet the diverse needs of athletes.
- ALL-DAY HEART RATE MONITORING: T-Rex is equipped with Huamis self-developed BioTracker PPG Bio-Tracking Optical Sensor, which perform high-precision heart rate monitoring 24 hours a day.
- Model: W1919US1N
- UPC: 851572007658
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|B&H Photo Video
|39%
|--
|$85
|Buy Now
|Amazon
|$125 (exp 6 mos ago)
|$140
|Check Price
|Walmart
|$140 (exp 1 wk ago)
|--
|Check Price
Sign In or Register