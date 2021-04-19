New
Amazfit T-Rex Multi-Sport GPS Smartwatch
$85 $140
free shipping

  • Available in several colors (Army Green pictured).
  • 1.3" always-on AMOLED display
  • 14 sport modes
  • 20-day battery life
  • water resistance to 165 feet
  • 12 military grade certifications
  • works in extreme temperatures, including rapid temperature changes from -40 to 158°F for up to two hours
  • Model: W1919US1N
  • UPC: 851572007658
Amazfit T-Rex Smartwatch, Military Standard Certified, Tough Body, GPS, 20-Day Battery Life, 1.3''
$140
free shipping

