B&H Photo Video · 12 mins ago
Amazfit T-Rex 48mm Multisport GPS Smartwatch
$90 $140
free shipping

Tips
  • The price drops in cart
Features
  • 1.3" always-on AMOLED display
  • 14 sport modes
  • 20-day battery life
  • water resistance to 165 feet
  • 12 military grade certifications
  • works in extreme temperatures, including rapid temperature changes from -40 to 158°F for up to two hours
  • Model: W1919US5N
  • UPC: 851572007696
Details
Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
B&H Photo Video 35% -- $90 Buy Now
Walmart   $100 (exp 2 mos ago) $140 Check Price
Amazon   $100 (exp 1 mo ago) $140 Check Price